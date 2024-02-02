Manhunt for Chemical Attack Fugitive Abdul Ezedi Intensifies

In a chilling display of violence, Newcastle man Abdul Ezedi, wanted by the police, is suspected of launching a horrifying chemical attack. The 35-year-old is accused of throwing what is believed to be oven cleaner in the face of a 31-year-old mother and her two daughters. The incident occurred on a regular Wednesday evening, transforming it into a night of terror that injured 12 people, including bystanders and law enforcement officers who rushed to the scene to help the victims.

A Mother's Screams and Potential Blindness

The mother, reeling from the direct hit, screamed in agony as the corrosive substance seared her skin. The woman now faces the prospect of losing her sight, a devastating consequence of this horrific attack. The two daughters, although physically unscathed, are now dealing with the trauma of witnessing their mother's suffering.

Hazmat-Clad Police Raid in Leyton

In retaliation to the attack, the police sprang into action. Officers donned hazmat suits and raided a location in Leyton, east London, in the early hours of Friday, February 2. The operation was intense, with doors smashed down in the pursuit of justice. The London Fire Brigade was also involved, called to the scene at 1:47am and remaining there until 5:29am.

Abdul Ezedi: A Fugitive on the Run

The prime suspect, Abdul Ezedi, remains elusive. Despite the massive manhunt and the dramatic raid, Ezedi has managed to evade capture. The police have released CCTV footage of the suspect, appealing to the public for any information that could lead to his arrest. The city remains on edge as the hunt for the chemical attack fugitive continues, and the victims, their families, and the public awaits justice.