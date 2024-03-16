Volunteers and NGO Unite to Remove 700kg of Waste from Paradise Bay, Malta

On a bright Saturday morning, Paradise Bay in Mellieħa, Malta, witnessed an extraordinary effort as volunteers gathered to tackle the pressing issue of marine pollution. Organized by the non-profit organization Coast is Clear, in collaboration with around 60 members of the Filippino community group English Church of Christ (INC), the event saw the collection of approximately 700 kilograms of assorted waste, including plastic, polystyrene, and discarded fishing equipment.

Community Effort Leads to Significant Cleanup

The collaborative effort resulted in around 80 bin bags filled with approximately 550kg of rubbish, with an additional 150kg of rope and 15 large jerrycans also being retrieved from the bay. Among the most common items found were plastic bottles, polystyrene packaging, ropes, and fishing lines. Tragically, volunteers also discovered dead marine animals, such as seagulls, eels, and a turtle, believed to have been entangled in fishing nets. The initiative highlighted not only the global challenge of plastic pollution but also the local community's determination to address it.

Mark Galea Pace: Raising Awareness on a Global Issue

Mark Galea Pace, the founder of Coast is Clear, shared insights into the origins of the pollution, attributing much of it to neighboring countries such as Libya, Tunisia, and Italy. Despite the disheartening sight of constant marine debris, Galea Pace remains optimistic, citing a noticeable surge in environmental awareness and volunteerism since the NGO's inception in 2022. The initiative has sparked similar clean-up efforts across Malta, involving schools and local communities, indicating a growing collective will to protect and preserve the environment.

A Call to Action: The Global Struggle Against Plastic Pollution

The recent clean-up at Paradise Bay serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing battle against plastic pollution. Yet, it also exemplifies the power of community action and the potential for positive change when individuals come together for a common cause. While the problem of marine debris is indeed global, the efforts in Malta underscore the importance of local action and the impact it can have on raising awareness and fostering a culture of environmental stewardship.

As the sun set on Paradise Bay, the volunteers' efforts left behind a cleaner, safer environment, demonstrating the tangible difference that can be made through collective action. While the challenge of plastic pollution remains daunting, the resolve and commitment of communities like those in Malta offer hope for a cleaner, healthier planet.