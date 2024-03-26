Valletta's St Dominic's Priory Revives 1784 Last Supper Table Tradition for Good Friday

The enduring tradition of the Last Supper table at the Oratory of St Dominic’s Priory in Valletta, a practice dating back to 1784, has once again been brought to life, capturing the essence of Maundy Thursday and Good Friday's solemn commemorations. Initiated by the Archconfraternity of the Blessed Sacrament, the display is not just a feast for the eyes but also serves a charitable purpose, with the food being shared among the poor after Good Friday.

Historical Significance and Symbolism

The Last Supper table holds a special place in the hearts of the parishioners and visitors alike, featuring 13 plates to represent Jesus Christ and the 12 apostles, including a unique plate for Judas Iscariot made of 30 areas of rice coated in silver, symbolizing the betrayal for 30 pieces of silver. The central seat and plate signify Christ’s presence, adorned with the Holy Eucharist. This tradition not only commemorates the biblical Last Supper but also showcases significant milestones from the archconfraternity’s history, including the coat of arms of Inquisitor Mgr Pietro Duzzina, who played a pivotal role in its establishment in 1575.

A Showcase of Maltese Culture and Charity

Beyond its religious significance, the event is a vibrant display of Maltese culture and charity. Approximately 80 kilos of rice, along with a variety of nuts, fresh fruit, wine, Maltese loaves, and traditional apostles’ bread rings, are used to create the display. After the ceremony, these items are distributed among the poor, continuing the tradition of sharing and caring that is at the core of this event. The oratory itself, a treasure of baroque architecture, houses other significant artifacts like the sedan chair of Grand Master Ramon Perellos, further enriching the cultural and historical context of the Last Supper table.

Visiting the Last Supper Table

Open to the public from today until Good Friday, the Last Supper table at St Dominic’s offers a unique opportunity for reflection and community engagement. Visitors can immerse themselves in this deeply symbolic and historically rich display, with opening hours accommodating both local parishioners and tourists. This event not only brings to life a pivotal moment in Christian history but also strengthens the bonds within the community through the acts of charity intertwined with the tradition.

As the Last Supper table at St Dominic’s Priory once again opens its doors to the public, it serves as a poignant reminder of the enduring power of faith, tradition, and community. This annual event not only commemorates a key moment in Christian faith but also celebrates the rich cultural heritage of Malta, inviting visitors to partake in a tradition that has been alive for centuries. As we reflect on the symbolic significance of the table, it's a call to remember the values of sharing, compassion, and unity that are more relevant today than ever.