Valletta Reignites New Year’s Eve Celebrations with Return of Iconic Fireworks

After a year of absence due to COVID-19 restrictions, the iconic New Year’s Eve fireworks are set to return to Valletta, the historic capital city of Malta. The annual event, a magnet for both locals and tourists, will once again light up the sky over St. George’s Square, adding a burst of color and excitement to the countdown to 2024. The festivities are expected to draw up to 50,000 people, reflecting the Maltese people’s enduring spirit and resilience.

The Night’s Line-up

The celebration will commence at 8:30 pm on Sunday, with a variety of artists and local talents set to grace the stage. The night will kick off with performances by Lara and the Jukeboys, followed by the enchanting melodies of The Palace String Orchestra. Promising artists such as AIDAN, Drakard, Jasmine, and Sarah Bonnici are also scheduled to perform, offering a rich tapestry of music genres. The countdown to the New Year will be led by DJ Koroma and DJ Miggy, promising a vibrant atmosphere as the clock ticks towards midnight.

Unifying Moment for Malta

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici highlighted the importance of the event as a unifying moment for the Maltese people. The celebration, free of charge, offers the opportunity for locals and visitors alike to gather, reflect on the past year, and welcome the new one with hope and enthusiasm. The event will also be broadcast on local TV channels such as TVM, enabling those unable to attend to join the celebration from the comfort of their homes.

Public Support and Accessibility

In a bid to accommodate revelers, public transportation will extend its operating hours, and public lifts will remain operational beyond their usual schedule. These measures underscore the efforts to make the event as accessible as possible, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to partake in the city’s vibrant festivities. The city of Valletta has been buzzing with holiday spirit, with Christmas events reportedly attracting around 10,000 visitors daily, a testament to the city’s allure and the public funding that bolsters its festive atmosphere.