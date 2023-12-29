Ta Pinu National Shrine Unveils 2024 Calendar: A Guide to Faith, Reflection, and Architecture

As we bid farewell to 2023 and set our sights on the upcoming year, the Ta Pinu National Shrine has unveiled its 2024 calendar. Now available to the public, this vibrant booklet serves as a guide to a year’s worth of special days and religious events scheduled to unfold at the sanctuary. The calendar, rich in liturgical detail and visual splendor, is a testament to the shrine’s commitment to keeping the faith community informed and engaged.

Bishop Anton Teuma’s ‘Lectio Divina’ Sessions

One of the noteworthy features of the 2024 calendar is the inclusion of ‘lectio divina’ sessions led by Bishop Anton Teuma. These insightful sessions, centered around reflections on the Gospel for the upcoming Sunday, are designed to stimulate thoughtful dialogue and deeper understanding of scriptures among the faithful.

Feasts of Our Lady and the 141st Anniversary of Her Apparition

The calendar also marks significant liturgical feasts of Our Lady. Devotees can look forward to meditations on the Way of the Cross during Lent, the Easter vigil, Pentecost, and the Assumption of the Virgin Mary. Of particular interest is the coverage of services leading up to the 141st anniversary of the apparition of Our Lady to Karmni Grima, a powerful event etched in the sanctuary’s history, scheduled to take place on June 22.

A Visual Journey through the Shrine

The Ta Pinu calendar is not just a spiritual guide; it is also a visual feast. Each month, it showcases the stunning architecture of the shrine through vibrant photographs of its stone, marble, mosaics, and paintings. A standout feature is the inclusion of the Perugino masterpiece of the face of Our Lady post-restoration, a captivating image that underscores the artistic heritage of this sacred space.

Availability of the Calendar

For those interested in obtaining the 2024 Ta Pinu calendar, it is available at the sanctuary’s souvenir shop. Additional information can be obtained by contacting the provided telephone number. To conclude, the calendar serves as a comprehensive guide for the faithful, marking the rhythm of the liturgical year against the backdrop of the shrine’s architectural grandeur.