en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Malta

Ta Pinu National Shrine Unveils 2024 Calendar: A Guide to Faith, Reflection, and Architecture

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:46 am EST
Ta Pinu National Shrine Unveils 2024 Calendar: A Guide to Faith, Reflection, and Architecture

As we bid farewell to 2023 and set our sights on the upcoming year, the Ta Pinu National Shrine has unveiled its 2024 calendar. Now available to the public, this vibrant booklet serves as a guide to a year’s worth of special days and religious events scheduled to unfold at the sanctuary. The calendar, rich in liturgical detail and visual splendor, is a testament to the shrine’s commitment to keeping the faith community informed and engaged.

Bishop Anton Teuma’s ‘Lectio Divina’ Sessions

One of the noteworthy features of the 2024 calendar is the inclusion of ‘lectio divina’ sessions led by Bishop Anton Teuma. These insightful sessions, centered around reflections on the Gospel for the upcoming Sunday, are designed to stimulate thoughtful dialogue and deeper understanding of scriptures among the faithful.

Feasts of Our Lady and the 141st Anniversary of Her Apparition

The calendar also marks significant liturgical feasts of Our Lady. Devotees can look forward to meditations on the Way of the Cross during Lent, the Easter vigil, Pentecost, and the Assumption of the Virgin Mary. Of particular interest is the coverage of services leading up to the 141st anniversary of the apparition of Our Lady to Karmni Grima, a powerful event etched in the sanctuary’s history, scheduled to take place on June 22.

A Visual Journey through the Shrine

The Ta Pinu calendar is not just a spiritual guide; it is also a visual feast. Each month, it showcases the stunning architecture of the shrine through vibrant photographs of its stone, marble, mosaics, and paintings. A standout feature is the inclusion of the Perugino masterpiece of the face of Our Lady post-restoration, a captivating image that underscores the artistic heritage of this sacred space.

Availability of the Calendar

For those interested in obtaining the 2024 Ta Pinu calendar, it is available at the sanctuary’s souvenir shop. Additional information can be obtained by contacting the provided telephone number. To conclude, the calendar serves as a comprehensive guide for the faithful, marking the rhythm of the liturgical year against the backdrop of the shrine’s architectural grandeur.

0
Malta
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Valletta Reignites New Year's Eve Celebrations with Return of Iconic Fireworks

By Nimrah Khatoon

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment

By Aqsa Younas Rana

California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves

By BNN Correspondents

China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns ...
@Accidents · 2 hours
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns ...
heart comment 0
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap

By Nitish Verma

Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population

By Shivani Chauhan

Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Malta and Gozo Set to Dazzle with Cultural and Artistic Events

By BNN Correspondents

Malta and Gozo Set to Dazzle with Cultural and Artistic Events
Eurobarometer Survey Highlights Rising Discrimination in Malta

By BNN Correspondents

Eurobarometer Survey Highlights Rising Discrimination in Malta
Latest Headlines
World News
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Defends Republic Day Tableau Amid BJP Allegations
10 seconds
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Defends Republic Day Tableau Amid BJP Allegations
DP Leader Lee Jae-myung Sets Meeting with Former Leader Amidst Resignation Calls
43 seconds
DP Leader Lee Jae-myung Sets Meeting with Former Leader Amidst Resignation Calls
Paris 2024 Olympics: A Tale of Hope, Preparation, and Unforgettable Athletic Feats
51 seconds
Paris 2024 Olympics: A Tale of Hope, Preparation, and Unforgettable Athletic Feats
Russell Wilson Trade: The Worst in NFL History, Claims Michael Lombardi
2 mins
Russell Wilson Trade: The Worst in NFL History, Claims Michael Lombardi
Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello Pays Respects to Late Ondo State Governor's Family
3 mins
Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello Pays Respects to Late Ondo State Governor's Family
The Globe and Mail's News Quiz: A Reflection on the Year's Top Stories
5 mins
The Globe and Mail's News Quiz: A Reflection on the Year's Top Stories
Ajinkya Rahane's 'No Rest Days' Post Creates a Stir Following India's Defeat
6 mins
Ajinkya Rahane's 'No Rest Days' Post Creates a Stir Following India's Defeat
Sport Canada Discontinues Report Card System Amidst Governance Controversies
6 mins
Sport Canada Discontinues Report Card System Amidst Governance Controversies
Faroe Islands to Host 2027 Island Games as Ynys Mon Withdraws
6 mins
Faroe Islands to Host 2027 Island Games as Ynys Mon Withdraws
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
26 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
1 hour
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
1 hour
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
2 hours
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
2 hours
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
2 hours
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
2 hours
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
3 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
4 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app