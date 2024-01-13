Slippery Pavements in Malta: A Growing Safety Concern

In the heart of the Mediterranean, the picturesque island of Malta is grappling with an issue as troubling as it is mundane – the slipperiness of its pedestrian pavements. The concern escalates especially in the capital city of Valletta, where specific pavement areas, including those fronting the de Valette monument, have been flagged for their perilous nature when wet.

The Human Cost

Citizens have voiced their grievances over numerous accidents incurred due to these slippery surfaces. The impact is not just physical but also financial, as the public bears the brunt of these hazardous conditions. Local shops have found themselves in the unexpected role of first responders, providing first aid to unfortunate victims of unexpected falls.

The Architectural Dilemma

The materials in question were reportedly chosen by world-renowned architect Renzo Piano. The issue has sparked a debate about the decision-making process in selecting these surfaces, with the primary concern being the lack of adequate testing for slip resistance. However, despite the apparent dangers and mounting public outcry, little action has been taken to rectify the situation.

Historical Context and Modern Solutions

Traditionally, the slipperiness of Maltese hard stone was managed by professionals known as ‘baqqama’ who would chip the paving to mitigate hazard. In the present, temporary solutions such as scratching the pavement to increase traction have been attempted. Similar concerns have also been raised about the new university campus hub where polished concrete poses similar risks. The situation illuminates a broader problem — the prioritization of aesthetics or cost over functionality and safety.

As the public outcry grows louder, the need for accountability and action becomes ever more pressing. The key question remains: Was the slip resistance of the materials part of the original specifications and were they certified to meet standards? The quest for answers continues, with the hope that they will pave the way towards safer pedestrian pathways in Malta.