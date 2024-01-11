Sliema Road Closure Announced: Traffic Diversions Expected

In an announcement that has sent ripples through the local community, a significant stretch of Sliema Road in Malta, extending from the Kappara junction to San Gwann, is set to be closed to traffic from Thursday onwards. The closure is part of the ongoing reconstruction efforts spearheaded by Infrastructure Malta, the national body responsible for the development and upkeep of the country’s roads and other infrastructural projects.

Implications for Local Traffic

The road closure is expected to have a substantial impact on the flow of traffic in the area. With the usual two-way traffic restricted to a one-way flow, motorists are likely to experience significant diversions and delays. Infrastructure Malta, in its public statement, has urged drivers to be aware of these changes and to follow diversion signs diligently during this period.

Advisory for Motorists

In an attempt to alleviate the anticipated congestion and to ensure smooth vehicular movement, motorists are being advised to use alternative routes. Specifically, those travelling from Msida to San Gwann are recommended to use Anton Schembri Street or Naxxar Road. These alternative routes, although slightly longer, are expected to offer a smoother commute during the closure period.

Infrastructure Malta’s Role

Infrastructure Malta has been at the forefront of numerous infrastructural improvements across the country. Their meticulous planning and execution ensure the least possible disruption to citizens during such significant operations. This closure, though temporarily inconvenient, is a testament to their ongoing commitment to enhancing the country’s infrastructure for the benefit of all road users.