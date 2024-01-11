en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Malta

Sliema Road Closure Announced: Traffic Diversions Expected

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:01 pm EST
Sliema Road Closure Announced: Traffic Diversions Expected

In an announcement that has sent ripples through the local community, a significant stretch of Sliema Road in Malta, extending from the Kappara junction to San Gwann, is set to be closed to traffic from Thursday onwards. The closure is part of the ongoing reconstruction efforts spearheaded by Infrastructure Malta, the national body responsible for the development and upkeep of the country’s roads and other infrastructural projects.

Implications for Local Traffic

The road closure is expected to have a substantial impact on the flow of traffic in the area. With the usual two-way traffic restricted to a one-way flow, motorists are likely to experience significant diversions and delays. Infrastructure Malta, in its public statement, has urged drivers to be aware of these changes and to follow diversion signs diligently during this period.

Advisory for Motorists

In an attempt to alleviate the anticipated congestion and to ensure smooth vehicular movement, motorists are being advised to use alternative routes. Specifically, those travelling from Msida to San Gwann are recommended to use Anton Schembri Street or Naxxar Road. These alternative routes, although slightly longer, are expected to offer a smoother commute during the closure period.

Infrastructure Malta’s Role

Infrastructure Malta has been at the forefront of numerous infrastructural improvements across the country. Their meticulous planning and execution ensure the least possible disruption to citizens during such significant operations. This closure, though temporarily inconvenient, is a testament to their ongoing commitment to enhancing the country’s infrastructure for the benefit of all road users.

0
Malta
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Malta

See more
9 hours ago
Exclusive Public Access to 'Gladiator 2' Film Set at Fort Ricasoli
In a move that has captivated movie buffs worldwide, the Malta Film Commission and Screen Malta have announced a one-of-a-kind public event slated for January 21, offering exclusive access to the film set of ‘Gladiator 2’ at Fort Ricasoli. From dawn till dusk, enthusiasts will have an unprecedented opportunity to explore reproductions of Roman-era edifices,
Exclusive Public Access to 'Gladiator 2' Film Set at Fort Ricasoli
Valletta's Slippery Streets: A Public Safety Concern and the Quest for Solutions
14 hours ago
Valletta's Slippery Streets: A Public Safety Concern and the Quest for Solutions
Malta's Prime Minister Cleared of Ethics Breach Over Sponsored Social Media Video
14 hours ago
Malta's Prime Minister Cleared of Ethics Breach Over Sponsored Social Media Video
Former MFSA CEO Joseph Cuschieri Appointed Head of Project Green
11 hours ago
Former MFSA CEO Joseph Cuschieri Appointed Head of Project Green
Historic Selmun: A Victim of Neglect and Missed Opportunities
13 hours ago
Historic Selmun: A Victim of Neglect and Missed Opportunities
Malta's New Cabinet: A Hefty Price Tag for the Largest in History
14 hours ago
Malta's New Cabinet: A Hefty Price Tag for the Largest in History
Latest Headlines
World News
Strong Group's Impressive Lineup Set to Compete in Dubai Tournament
2 mins
Strong Group's Impressive Lineup Set to Compete in Dubai Tournament
Historic Legislation Bans Forced Sterilization: A Victory for Human Rights
2 mins
Historic Legislation Bans Forced Sterilization: A Victory for Human Rights
Republicans Defend Seats in Virginia Special Elections, Preserving Status Quo
3 mins
Republicans Defend Seats in Virginia Special Elections, Preserving Status Quo
Kentucky Senator Reignites Campaign to Align State Elections with Presidential Cycle
3 mins
Kentucky Senator Reignites Campaign to Align State Elections with Presidential Cycle
Vince Williams Jr. Signs Historic Contract with Memphis Grizzlies, Biyombo Waived
4 mins
Vince Williams Jr. Signs Historic Contract with Memphis Grizzlies, Biyombo Waived
Bangladesh Unveils New Council of Ministers: A Blend of Experience and Innovation
4 mins
Bangladesh Unveils New Council of Ministers: A Blend of Experience and Innovation
AnMed Secures $126.7M for Healthcare Expansion in Anderson and Pickens Counties
4 mins
AnMed Secures $126.7M for Healthcare Expansion in Anderson and Pickens Counties
Senator Ted Budd's Middle East Journey: A Call to Action
4 mins
Senator Ted Budd's Middle East Journey: A Call to Action
Hunter Biden Stirs Controversy with Unexpected Appearance at Contempt Hearing
5 mins
Hunter Biden Stirs Controversy with Unexpected Appearance at Contempt Hearing
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
4 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
5 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
6 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
6 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
11 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
11 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
13 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
14 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app