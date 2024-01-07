Sliema Residents Distraught Over Construction Violations and Lack of Enforcement

In the peaceful environs of Tower Park, nestled in Sliema, Malta, a cacophony of construction activities has shattered the tranquility. Residents are being subjected to relentless noise, dust, and safety violations stemming from the ongoing projects at the Park Hotel and surrounding areas. The situation, marked by rampant disregard for regulations, has set off waves of distress among the local populace.

Unabated Violations and Weak Enforcement

Residents recount a litany of violations including uncovered skips and improper waste disposal that have led to a surge in pest infestations. Their appeals to various authorities, such as the Building Construction Authority (BCA) and the local council, have yielded little in terms of enforcement. Inspections, when carried out, have only led to temporary cessation of non-compliant practices, with contractors reverting to old habits soon after.

The Human Impact: Health and Quality of Life

The situation has taken a heavy toll on the health and quality of life of the residents, many of whom are elderly. Breathing in dust-laden air and enduring incessant noise has led to a deterioration in their well-being. In one particularly egregious incident, construction debris was not properly contained, resulting in stones falling onto the streets and residential properties, posing a significant safety threat.

Residents Rally for Accountability

As their grievances continue to fall on deaf ears, residents are considering escalating matters. Talks of joining forces with advocacy groups such as Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar (FAA) and the Sliema Residents Groups are gaining momentum. Legal recourse is also being explored in an attempt to address the ongoing issues. The need for accountability and effective enforcement is reverberating more loudly than ever.