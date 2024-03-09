Siġġu: Reimagining Colonial Legacy with Empty Chair Sculpture in Malta's Pjazza Reġina

In a bold artistic statement, the installation of Siġġu, a sculpture of an empty chair, in front of the Queen Victoria monument in Valletta, Malta, has ignited a renewed conversation on the country's colonial past and its lingering impact. Crafted by renowned Maltese sculptor Austin Camilleri, this thought-provoking piece challenges viewers to reconsider the place and significance of colonial-era monuments in today's society.

A Symbolic Gesture

Placed strategically in Pjazza Reġina, directly in front of the statue of Queen Victoria, Siġġu obscures the view of a monument that has dominated the square for decades. The sculpture, a near replica of Queen Victoria's chair, invites onlookers to reflect on the absence and presence of colonial symbols in Malta, a nation with a rich and complex history as a former British colony. The choice of material for the sculpture, globigerina limestone quarried before 1974 - the year Malta became a republic, carries with it layers of historical significance, further enriching the narrative Camilleri wishes to convey.

Discussion and Debate

The unveiling of Siġġu has sparked discussions about the relevance and appropriateness of colonial monuments in public spaces. In the wake of global anti-racism protests and a growing awareness of the implications of colonialism, the conversation in Malta has taken on new urgency. While some argue for the preservation of such monuments as historical artifacts, others see them as painful reminders of an oppressive past. The debate extends beyond academic circles, touching the lives of everyday Maltese citizens and inviting them to engage with their country's history in nuanced and personal ways.

An Ongoing Conversation

The installation of Siġġu is part of the broader Maltabiennale.art exhibition, which runs until May 31, offering a platform for artists to explore Malta's post-colonial identity. By repurposing materials with deep historical roots and positioning the sculpture in a contentious space, Camilleri challenges viewers to contemplate the role of public art in shaping collective memory and identity. As Malta continues to navigate its post-colonial future, initiatives like Siġġu serve as vital catalysts for conversation, reflection, and, potentially, reconciliation with the past.