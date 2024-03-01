San Ġwann Unveils Ġnien id-Dakkara: A Haven for Bees and Biodiversity Boost

San Ġwann, a locality on the outskirts, has recently witnessed the transformation of a neglected 1,000-square-metre area into Ġnien id-Dakkara, a public garden dedicated to promoting pollination and safeguarding the Maltese honeybee. This initiative, led by the San Ġwann council and Project Green, aims to bolster local biodiversity while offering an educational resource on the importance of pollinators.

Advertisment

Creating a Pollinator Paradise

The garden, unveiled by Environment Minister Miriam Dalli, San Ġwann mayor Trevor Fenech, and Project Green CEO Joseph Cuschieri, is a testament to the collaborative effort to enhance urban green spaces. Ġnien id-Dakkara features a variety of high-pollen trees and shrubs, such as cypress, carob, and jacaranda, specifically selected to encourage bee pollination. Furthermore, honeybee enclosures provide a sanctuary for these vital insects, underlining the garden's role in environmental education and awareness.

Benefits Beyond Beautification

Advertisment

The introduction of 92 trees and 276 shrubs not only embellishes the area but also plays a crucial role in supporting local biodiversity. Pollinators like bees are essential for the growth of diverse plant life, enabling cross-pollination and contributing to the stability of ecosystems. This project, by turning a once-desolate field into a flourishing garden, underscores the importance of creating sustainable and accessible green spaces within urban settings. The garden's design, featuring hexagonal layouts and wooden platforms, ensures an organic and accessible path for visitors, blending functionality with aesthetic appeal.

A Commitment to Conservation and Community

The launch of Ġnien id-Dakkara coincides with broader initiatives to recognize and protect the Maltese honeybee, with proposals underway to declare it Malta's national insect. This move, coupled with the garden's opening, reflects a growing recognition of the importance of pollinators to our environment and food systems. It also exemplifies the commitment of local authorities and organizations like Project Green to fostering community engagement and awareness regarding environmental conservation.

The transformation of San Ġwann's outskirts into a vibrant public garden dedicated to pollinators and biodiversity is more than just an aesthetic improvement; it represents a forward-thinking approach to urban planning and environmental stewardship. As visitors wander through Ġnien id-Dakkara, they're not only surrounded by nature's beauty but are also part of a larger narrative—one that emphasizes the interconnectedness of all living things and the crucial role humans play in preserving these connections for future generations.