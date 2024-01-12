Ruth Sciberras Appointed CEO of Social Care Standards Authority

Ruth Sciberras, a seasoned professional in the social sector, has been given the reins of the Social Care Standards Authority (SCSA). The announcement made by the Social Policy Ministry marks a significant development in the social sector. With a quarter-century of experience in her arsenal, Sciberras is set to bring substantial expertise to her new role, having served in significant positions at Agenzija Appogg and Agenzija Sapport.

A Career of Dedicated Service

Sciberras’s professional journey is marked by her commitment to social service. She served as a director at Agenzija Appogg, a government agency focusing on providing support and empowerment to vulnerable individuals. Her dedication led her to the role of chief executive at Agenzija Sapport, a position she held for three years until 2022. In this role, she was succeeded by Oliver Scicluna, a former MP and prominent disability activist.

Contributions to the Social Policy Ministry

Post her tenure at Agenzija Sapport, Sciberras continued to contribute to the social sector. She played a pivotal role in the development of a positive parenting programme under the Social Policy Ministry. Further, she chaired the Multi Agency Risk Assessment Meetings (MARAM) in 2023, a critical initiative that assesses high-risk domestic violence cases.

The Role Ahead

As the new chief executive of the Social Care Standards Authority, Sciberras replaces acting CEO George Fenech. The authority is tasked with licensing social welfare providers, setting care standards, and conducting inspections, roles crucial to the functioning of the social sector. Her appointment follows the resignation of Lisa Cassar Shaw in October of the previous year. Social Policy Minister Michael Falzon voiced his confidence in Sciberras, stating that her appointment reflects the government’s commitment to fortify the social sector by appointing qualified and experienced individuals.