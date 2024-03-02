Reviving Tradition: Għajnsielem Workshop Teaches Art of Diorama Crib-Making

Recently, Għajnsielem parish center became the hub for crib enthusiasts during a three-day seminar organized by Għimmanu-el Għaqda Presepisti Għajnsielem. Titled 'How to make a diorama,' the workshop offered a hands-on opportunity to construct a Nativity scene diorama, viewed through a boccascena, under the guidance of society president Paul Stellini and team.

Exploring the Art of Diorama Making

The seminar shed light on the intricate process of creating a diorama, emphasizing the use of perspective—a relatively new technique in crib-making. Stellini and his colleagues introduced participants to innovative materials such as expansion foam and extruded polystyrene, demonstrating the step-by-step construction of these miniature Nativity scenes. This hands-on approach allowed attendees to gain practical experience, enhancing their understanding and skills in the art of diorama making.

Responding to Community Interest

Due to high demand for such educational courses, Għimmanu-el Għaqda Presepisti Għajnsielem has announced plans to organize another seminar in May. Additionally, the association is set to host a series of one-day workshops aimed at beginners. These sessions will cover various techniques related to crib construction, catering to the community's growing interest in preserving and revitalizing this traditional craft.

Preserving Cultural Heritage

The enthusiastic participation and the decision to hold further workshops underscore the community's commitment to preserving the cultural heritage of crib-making. By educating new generations in the art of diorama construction, Għimmanu-el Għaqda Presepisti Għajnsielem not only keeps the tradition alive but also fosters creativity and innovation within this ancient craft.

As the art of crib-making continues to evolve, workshops like these play a crucial role in ensuring that this cherished tradition remains a vibrant part of Għajnsielem's cultural landscape. The success of the seminar and the anticipation for future courses reflect a collective desire to celebrate and perpetuate the unique story of Nativity scene creation, bridging the past with the present through artistic expression.