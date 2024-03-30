Record-Breaking €3.1 Million Raised in Puttinu Cares Telethon for Child Cancer Support

The Puttinu Cares charity telethon, an esteemed event dedicated to supporting children with cancer, has once again surpassed its fundraising goals, amassing over €3.1 million. The telethon, which commenced at 9.15am and culminated at midnight on Good Friday, witnessed an unprecedented outpouring of generosity, culminating in a record-breaking sum of €3,177,135. This achievement marks a significant milestone, eclipsing the previous year's total and setting a new benchmark for the event's success.

Advertisment

Unwavering Community Support

At the heart of the fundraiser's triumph was the collective effort of thousands, including the 8,000 individuals who participated in the annual 20km midnight walk from Mellieħa Parish Church to the Granaries in Floriana. This year, the walk alone contributed €92,500 to the overall tally, a testament to the community's unwavering support for the cause. Notably, local strongman Tony Farrugia made headlines by carrying a wooden cross during the walk, further highlighting the event's deep-rooted significance within the community.

Record-Setting Donations

Advertisment

The telethon's final hours were marked by a flurry of donations, with the total sum raised soaring by an additional €1.1 million, propelling the fundraiser beyond the €3 million threshold. This surge in contributions was instrumental in achieving the record-setting total, which was just enough to surpass the €3,133,430 raised in 2022. The successful campaign underscores the enduring impact of Puttinu Cares and its pivotal role in providing essential support to children with cancer and their families.

A Legacy of Compassion

Established in 2002, Puttinu Cares has become synonymous with compassion and hope, offering a lifeline to countless families navigating the challenges of cancer treatment. The funds raised through the telethon and associated events, such as the Easter bake sale and sponsored walk, are critical in ensuring that the organization can continue its vital work. With each donation, Puttinu Cares is empowered to extend its reach, providing financial assistance for treatment abroad and fostering a community of support for those in need.

As Puttinu Cares celebrates yet another milestone, the record-breaking €3,177,135 raised in 2023 serves as a powerful reminder of the collective strength and generosity of a community united by a common cause. The overwhelming response to this year's telethon not only secures the organization's ability to continue its invaluable work but also reiterates the profound impact of solidarity in the face of adversity. As Puttinu Cares looks to the future, the legacy of this year's fundraiser will undoubtedly inspire continued support and advocacy for children with cancer and their families.