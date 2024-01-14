Qawra, Malta: A Tapestry of History, Nature, and Hospitality

As winter retreats, the Mediterranean island of Malta transforms into a traveller’s paradise, with Qawra standing out as a sun-kissed gem. Beginning March 2, this coastal town offers not just pleasant weather, but a tapestry of activities that caters to every kind of tourist. Qawra’s historical charm is encapsulated in its 17th-century watchtower, a testament to Malta’s rich past. The town’s rocky bay, a blue flag beach, beckons snorkeling enthusiasts, while its multiple lidos promise a day of relaxed sunbathing.

Adding to Qawra’s Charm: Bugibba

Just a stone’s throw away lies the vibrant town of Bugibba, which further enhances Qawra’s appeal. Tourists can dive into the aquatic marvels at the National Aquarium, or step back in time at the classic car museum. Bugibba also opens avenues for adrenaline-pumping water sports, making it an exciting detour for thrill-seekers.

Unmatched Hospitality: AX Odycy Hotel

For those seeking a comfortable stay, the AX Odycy Hotel, refurbished in 2023, is an ideal choice. It extends a warm welcome to both adults and children, providing amenities such as an adults-only pool, a waterpark, and a spa. The hotel is a part of the easyJet Holidays sale, offering discounted stays for discerning travellers. Its strategic location also provides easy access to other parts of Malta by bus.

Luxury Redefined: Seabank and Kempinski Hotels

For those accustomed to a more luxurious lifestyle, the Seabank hotel promises an all-inclusive experience with Malta’s largest pool and a plethora of on-site attractions. Meanwhile, the Kempinski Hotel San Lawrenz in Gozo, reopening on March 27, provides a tranquil getaway. With multiple pools, a spa, and a range of Mediterranean and Asian cuisine, it redefines opulence.

In conclusion, Qawra, with its unique blend of history, nature, and hospitality, offers a holistic holiday experience. Whether you’re a history buff, a water sports enthusiast, or a luxury seeker, this Maltese town has something for everyone.