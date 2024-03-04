President Vella Receives 'Karamellu tar-Raħal t'Isfel' Series Celebrating Maltese Culture and Language

In a touching gesture of cultural preservation, President George Vella was presented with the 'Karamellu tar-Raħal t'Isfel' book series by author Charles Buttigieg, inspired by his childhood in Żejtun. This series, alongside Buttigieg's reflections on Malta's refugee history, underscores the importance of language and community in shaping identity.

Cherishing Childhood Memories

Charles Buttigieg's 'Karamellu tar-Raħal t'Isfel' is not just a series of books; it's a journey back to the serene life of Żejtun's southern village, known as 'Ir-Raħal t'Isfel'. Drawing from Buttigieg's own childhood experiences, these stories encapsulate the essence of Maltese culture and the close-knit community spirit. Every tale, enriched with visuals from CN Creative Designs, reflects a world where the simplicity of life and the warmth of neighbours paint a picturesque setting for children and adults alike to explore.

Promoting the Maltese Language

Amidst reminiscing about days gone by, Buttigieg took this opportunity to emphasize the importance of the Maltese language. He lauded the efforts of the Office of the President and local language associations for their campaign, 'L-Ilsien Malti Għal Qalbi', launched in 2022. This initiative aims to foster a deeper appreciation and use of the Maltese language among the younger generations, ensuring the linguistic heritage of Malta is treasured and carried forward.

A Glimpse into Malta's Refugee History

Besides the charming tales of 'Karamellu', Buttigieg presented President Vella with another significant work, 'Ir-Refuġjati f'Ħajti'. This book chronicles the evolution of Malta's approach to refugees from the mid-1980s to the early 2000s. Through Buttigieg's lens, as Malta's first Refugee Commissioner, readers gain insights into the challenges and triumphs faced by the island nation in providing sanctuary and hope to those fleeing turmoil. This narrative not only adds depth to Malta's recent history but also highlights the ongoing need for empathy and support towards refugees.

Through the presentation of the 'Karamellu tar-Raħal t'Isfel' series and 'Ir-Refuġjati f'Ħajti' to President George Vella, Charles Buttigieg not only honors the past but also ignites a conversation on the significance of cultural and linguistic preservation. As Malta continues to evolve, these stories serve as a reminder of the roots that keep its identity grounded, encouraging future generations to cherish and sustain their heritage.