Operatic Soprano Kudravtseva and Baritone Scicluna Enchant Valletta Church with Arias April 2

Our Lady of Victory church in Valletta is set to host a captivating lunchtime concert on April 2 at 12.30pm, featuring established operatic soprano Ekaterina Kudravtseva and renowned baritone Ken Scicluna. This musical event, organized by the Barocco Foundation in collaboration with Din l-Art Ħelwa, promises to be a celebration of opera, with an emphasis on works by G. Rossini, G. Verdi, and others, accompanied by pianist Milica Lawrence.

Advertisment

From Rossini to Verdi: A Journey Through Opera

The concert's program is a carefully curated selection of arias that showcase the emotional depth and technical prowess of opera. Starting with the lively "Un voce" from Rossini's Il Barbiere di Siviglia, the audience will be taken on a journey through the tragic beauty of Verdi's La Traviata and the dramatic world of Rigoletto. Pieces such as "Cortigiani" and "Piangi" will highlight the performers' ability to convey complex emotions through their voices.

More than Music: A Cultural Experience

Advertisment

The Church of Our Lady of Victory is not just a venue but a historical monument that adds depth to the musical experience. Built by Grand Master de Valette after the Great Siege of 1565, its baroque architecture and painted ceiling provide an atmospheric backdrop to the operatic performances. Following the concert, attendees are invited to a free viewing of a short documentary about the church's history and restoration efforts, enhancing the cultural significance of the event.

Global Talent on a Local Stage

Ekaterina Kudravtseva brings a wealth of international experience to the concert, having performed with the Opera Canada Symphony Orchestra and on stages across Europe. Ken Scicluna, known for his powerful baritone, complements Kudravtseva's soprano with his emotive performances. Together, along with pianist Milica Lawrence, they create an unforgettable operatic experience. This concert not only showcases their talents but also reinforces Valletta's status as a cultural hub.

This event promises to be a feast for the senses, offering audiences a chance to experience the magic of opera in a unique and historic setting. It is a testament to the enduring power of classical music to move and inspire, making it a must-see for opera enthusiasts and newcomers alike.