Europe

New Year’s Eve in Valletta: Celebration Amid Concerns Over Overcrowding and Safety

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:57 am EST
New Year’s Eve in Valletta: Celebration Amid Concerns Over Overcrowding and Safety

Valletta, Malta’s stunning capital, welcomed around 50,000 jubilant revelers to its annual New Year’s Eve celebrations held in the heart of the city, St. George’s Square. The event, a culmination of the month-long Christmas in the Capital programme, was organized by the Valletta Cultural Agency (VCA) in partnership with G7 Events and the Malta Tourism Authority.

Unprecedented Turnout Marred by Sound and Space Issues

Despite the festive atmosphere, the event was not without its criticisms. A record-breaking crowd, including both locals and tourists, flocked to the celebration, causing significant overcrowding and safety concerns. Many attendees took to social media to express their disappointment, with complaints predominantly focusing on issues with sound quality and a feeling of claustrophobia due to the dense population in the square.

Stellar Performances Under the Starlit Sky

The evening was packed with performances from some of Malta’s finest musicians, including the dynamic Lara and the Jukeboys Band, The Palace String Orchestra, and a host of local singers such as AIDAN, Drakard, Klinsmann, Jasmine, Megan May, and Sarah Bonnici. Special guest Emma Muscat also graced the stage, treating the crowd to a sensational performance. The event was further elevated by DJs Koroma & Miggy’s thumping beats, which kept the crowd on their feet, leading up to a spectacular fireworks display at the stroke of midnight.

A Positive Problem, Says VCA Chair

The VCA chair, Jason Micallef, acknowledged the overcrowding issue but chose to view it as a ‘positive problem,’ indicative of the event’s success. He dismissed the idea of capping attendance by introducing tickets or moving the celebratory event from St. George’s Square, a location he lauded for its beauty and suitability for the grand occasion. Micallef suggested that the sound quality concerns were partly due to the crowd spilling into Republic Street, where other music was playing, and not solely because of the event’s sound system. He affirmed that there are currently no plans to change the venue for future events.

Europe Malta
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

