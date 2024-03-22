Miracle Survival: 12-Year-Old Survives Heart Stabbing by Mother's Ex in Marsa

The Marsa stabbing incident on March 9, involving Nazzareno Dalli, accused of the attempted murder of his ex-partner's two daughters, has sent shockwaves through the community. The court has begun the compilation of evidence against Dalli, revealing a harrowing tale of survival, defiance, and a mother's worst nightmare.

Shocking Revelations in Court

During the court proceedings, it emerged that Dalli had allegedly attacked the two girls, aged 12 and 15, in their home. The younger victim suffered 16 stab wounds, including one to the heart, leading to a loss of 30-40% of her blood according to medical testimony. Their mother recounted the terrifying ordeal, revealing Dalli's inability to accept the end of their relationship and his subsequent threatening behavior.

Survival Against Odds

Doctors at Mater Dei Hospital hailed the 12-year-old's survival as a miracle, detailing the extensive injuries and emergency procedures required to save her life. The court also heard from the police inspector and the emergency response team, painting a vivid picture of the crime scene and the immediate aftermath of Dalli's alleged attack.

Accused Pleads Not Guilty

Dalli, facing multiple charges including attempted murder, grievous bodily harm, and drug possession, has pleaded not guilty. The defense questioned the credibility of the mother's account, suggesting alternative narratives. However, the prosecution's evidence, supported by medical and police testimony, offers a compelling case against Dalli.

The community and the nation await the outcome of this tragic case, hoping for justice for the victims and a closer look at the issues of domestic violence and substance abuse that have come to light. As the trial progresses, it serves as a sobering reminder of the fragility of life and the impact of personal relationships gone awry.