McDonald’s Malta Achieves 15 Tonnes Plastic Waste Reduction, Aims for Plastic-Free 2025

Premier Restaurants Malta, operating McDonald’s in Malta, announced a significant milestone in its environmental sustainability efforts, having reduced 15 tonnes of plastic waste in 2023. This achievement aligns with its ambitious goal to eliminate plastic usage in its operations by 2025. Globally, McDonald’s is advancing towards its target of sourcing 100 percent of primary guest packaging from renewable, recycled, or certified materials, underscoring its commitment to a circular economy and net zero emissions by 2050.

Strategic Initiatives and Global Commitments

As part of its global strategy, McDonald’s has initiated several measures aimed at reducing its environmental footprint. These include the elimination of unnecessary packaging, transitioning away from virgin fossil fuel-based plastics, and increasing the use of recycled materials. In addition to simplifying recycling processes for customers, McDonald’s has engaged in strategic partnerships with other brands to amplify its impact. Since 2018, McDonald’s has notably halved its use of plastics in Happy Meal toys and has introduced paper-based straws, eliminated plastic lids, and introduced renewable fiber salad boxes and cutlery.

Local Achievements and Innovations

In Malta, Premier Restaurants has not only achieved a 70 percent waste recycling target but has also implemented waste separation initiatives in both kitchen and lobby areas. Since 2019, its supply chain division has sought sustainable alternatives to primary packaging plastics, focusing on materials that are recyclable, renewable, or certified. These efforts have led McDonald’s in Malta to avoid the acquisition and distribution of an estimated 15 tonnes of plastic annually. Furthermore, Premier Capital’s operation in Greece has seen McDonald’s become one of the country’s first food retail networks to adopt a zero-waste program, aiming to minimize and recycle waste, including packaging and food waste.

Future Directions and Community Engagement

McDonald’s continues to explore and implement environmentally friendly practices, with plans to extend successful programs like the zero-waste strategy to more locations. Manuele Vagnoli, director of ESG at Premier Capital, emphasized the brand's commitment to environmental stewardship and invited customers to participate in their recycling initiatives. By setting ambitious targets and actively engaging in waste reduction and recycling, McDonald’s is leading by example in the fast-food industry, contributing to global efforts towards sustainability and environmental protection.

As McDonald’s strides towards its 2025 plastic-free goal, the ripple effects of its initiatives are felt not just within its operations but also across the global fast-food industry and beyond. The company’s commitment to environmental sustainability serves as a benchmark for corporate responsibility, signaling a shift towards more sustainable practices in the industry. By fostering a culture of sustainability, McDonald’s not only ensures its long-term business resilience but also plays a critical role in protecting the planet for future generations.