Massive Crackdown on Bird Poaching in Malta and Gozo: 263 Birds Rescued, 24 Suspects Identified

Following concerted efforts by the Committee Against Bird Slaughter (CABS) and local authorities, a significant illegal bird trapping operation has been uncovered across Malta and Gozo, leading to the seizure of hundreds of protected birds and the identification of numerous suspects. The operation highlights ongoing challenges in wildlife conservation and the contentious issue of finch trapping under the guise of scientific research.

Advertisment

Uncovering the Illegal Trade

Acting on video evidence provided by CABS, law enforcement officers were directed to 27 trapping sites notorious for the illegal capture of finches and other protected bird species. These sites, located in key areas such as Fawwara, Dingli, and Żurrieq in Malta, as well as Sannat and Qala in Gozo, have been under surveillance due to their frequent use by poachers, especially during the closed trapping season. In a notable raid, police discovered an illegal trapping operation in front of the Ta' Pinu Basilica in Għarb, underscoring the widespread nature of this illicit activity.

Swift Action Leads to Seizures and Arrests

Advertisment

The raids resulted in the confiscation of 263 live birds, including species like Red Throated Pipits, Short-toed Larks, and the rare Rustic Bunting, alongside 33 sets of clap nets and illegal bird callers. The birds were handed over to BirdLife Malta for rehabilitation, highlighting the collaborative efforts between authorities and conservationists to address bird poaching. One trapper was apprehended on site, and 24 individuals were identified as suspects, expected to face legal action for their involvement in these illegal activities.

Controversy Surrounding Finch Trapping

The issue of finch trapping in Malta has been a contentious one, with the government's finch research project coming under fire for allegedly facilitating poaching under the guise of scientific study. CABS has criticized this initiative as a "cynical manipulation" of European Bird's Directive words, intending to forward their findings to the European Commission to bolster their case against Malta at the European Court of Justice. The organization's wildlife crime officer, Fiona Burrows, likened trusting site owners with scientific trapping to "letting the fox guard the henhouse," indicating the deep-seated skepticism towards the government's handling of the issue.

This recent operation not only sheds light on the persistent issue of illegal bird trapping but also raises questions about the effectiveness of regulatory measures and the need for more stringent enforcement. As legal proceedings against the identified suspects unfold, the international community watches closely, awaiting Malta's next steps in addressing this environmental and ethical dilemma.