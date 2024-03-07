Maria Farrugia Celebrates 112th Birthday, Becomes Oldest Recorded Person in Malta

Maria Farrugia, who became Malta's oldest person on record last year, celebrated her 112th birthday, a milestone that underscores her unique journey through significant historical events. Born on March 7, 1912, she has witnessed both World Wars, Malta's independence, and its EU accession, living a life that spans over a century of profound changes.

Historical Milestones and Personal Triumphs

Maria's life story is not just a personal achievement but a living bridge to Malta's past. Having been born in Mosta to Anna and Anġlu Galea, her early years were marked by poverty and the challenges of an era where education was not compulsory. Despite these hardships, Maria learned to read, sew, and cook, skills that she treasured throughout her life. Her narrative intertwines with Malta's history, from the turmoil of two world wars to the joy of independence and the progress marked by EU accession. Her resilience and adaptability reflect the spirit of a nation that has navigated its path through times of strife and prosperity.

Family Life and the Echoes of War

Maria's personal life has been equally touched by the historical events she lived through. She married Ġorġ Farrugia in 1941, with whom she had three children. Her husband, a soldier and later an Air Raids Precautions employee, died young, leaving Maria to navigate the challenges of widowhood. The loss of her brother during the first WWII air raid on Malta adds a somber note to her family's history, highlighting the personal costs of global conflicts. Despite these trials, Maria's strength and resilience shine through, emblematic of a generation that endured much yet remained steadfast.

A Call for Collective Memory Preservation

The significance of Maria's life extends beyond her personal milestones, prompting calls for the preservation of collective memory. Raymond Mangion, a university professor and a distant relative of Maria, has championed the introduction of a Collective Memory Act. Such legislation would ensure that the rich tapestry of personal narratives and historical events, as embodied by individuals like Maria, is safeguarded for future generations. Mangion's efforts underscore the importance of remembering and honoring the past, not just through records and statistics but through the lived experiences of those who have witnessed history firsthand.

Maria Farrugia's 112th birthday is not just a celebration of longevity but a testament to a life lived through pivotal moments in Malta's history. Her story offers a unique window into the past, reminding us of the resilience of the human spirit amidst adversity. As society moves forward, preserving the collective memory of such remarkable lives ensures that future generations can learn from and be inspired by the trials and triumphs of those who came before them.