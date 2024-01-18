Maltese Woman Left Without Deed After Notary's Failure: A Call for Urgent Government Intervention

In a shocking turn of events, a woman named Pauline Azzopardi finds herself in a property limbo. Despite purchasing an apartment in 2019 for €185,000, she was left without a deed due to a failure on her notary's part to transfer the property taxes and duties to the government. This negligence has left Azzopardi, along with other innocent parties, in a precarious position.

Notary's Financial Woes Lead to Unforeseen Complications

Pauline Azzopardi had entrusted her notary with the required amount for stamp duty and taxes to be passed on to the Commissioner of Revenue. However, the notary, who was reportedly in financial trouble, failed to fulfill his duty. This breach prevented the registration of the sale contract, leaving Azzopardi without the deed to her apartment.

An Ombudsman's Investigation Reveals a Widespread Issue

The Parliamentary Ombudsman, Joseph Zammit McKeon, took up the issue, conducting a thorough investigation. His findings revealed that Azzopardi was not alone in her predicament. Individuals and companies alike, such as BJ Malta Investments Ltd and MYMAZE Ltd, found themselves in similar situations due to notaries failing to forward taxes.

Call for Urgent Government Intervention and Legal Protections

In response to these findings, the Ombudsman recommended urgent government intervention. He also proposed the introduction of more robust legal protections. One such measure suggested was the implementation of direct online tax and duty payments, an initiative aimed at preventing similar issues in the future. However, despite the Ombudsman's persistent efforts, which included communication with the prime minister and other officials, the affected parties are still awaiting a solution.

Authorities' Inaction and Insensitivity Draw Criticism

The authorities' approach to the situation has drawn criticism. The Association for Consumer Rights Malta recently reported that the government has not acted on the Ombudsman's recommendation. Further, the authorities have been criticized for their insensitivity towards the affected parties. Instead of providing a swift resolution, they have advised these parties to pursue expensive and lengthy court actions. The Ombudsman noted that the insurance required for notaries does not cover instances of intentional misappropriation of funds, further complicating the matter.