Malta

Maltese Wildlife Rescue Team Advocates for Humane Trapping Methods After Snake Incident

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:36 am EST
Malta has recently been the scene of a controversy involving a native reptilian species and a contentious trapping method. A juvenile leopard snake, a protected species in Malta, found itself ensnared in a glue trap, igniting calls from the Wildlife Rescue Team for the discontinuation of these indiscriminate traps.

Risky Trapping Methods

The incident brought to light the broader issue associated with the use of glue traps. These traps, commonly used to catch mice, indiscriminately ensnare various animals including hedgehogs, bats, snakes, and lizards. The ensnared animals often meet a gruesome end, suffering profound internal damage as they exert themselves to escape the adhesive trap.

Rescuing the Leopard Snake

This particular leopard snake was fortunate to be found and freed by volunteers from the Wildlife Rescue Team. The leopard snake, which is ash grey or yellowish with reddish-brown spots, can grow up to a meter in length. Notably, it is not venomous and poses no threat to humans. The rescuers used a mixture of soap and oil, in a painstaking process, to liberate the snake from the adhesive.

Call for More Humane Methods

Angelique Catania, a volunteer with the rescue team, highlighted the issue with glue traps, noting that people use them to catch mice without considering the potential for other animals to become ensnared. The Wildlife Rescue Team, reachable at 9999 9505, is urging the public to consider more humane trapping methods. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the broader ecological implications of our everyday actions, and the responsibility we bear to share our environment with all its inhabitants, big or small.

Malta Wildlife
Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

