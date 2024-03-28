Maltese Professor Joe Cannataci Honored with Amnesty International Chair 2024 for Privacy Advocacy

Professor Joe Cannataci has been recognized with the prestigious Amnesty International Chair 2024 by the University of Ghent, marking a significant acknowledgment of his extensive work in the field of privacy protection. The ceremonial award, presented by vice-rector Prof. Mieke Van Herreweghe, took place at the historic De Vooruit Cultural Center in Ghent, underlining Cannataci's global contributions to privacy rights and his pioneering role as the first-ever UN Special Rapporteur on Privacy.

Recognition of a Pioneering Career

During the award ceremony, Prof. Eva Brems highlighted the chair's history of recognizing human rights advocates, placing Cannataci among illustrious predecessors like Nobel Prize winner Shirin Ebadi. Prof. Eva Lievens, in her laudation, emphasized Cannataci's leadership in privacy rights, citing his groundbreaking work in the field of personality and privacy. Cannataci's tenure as UN Special Rapporteur on Privacy from 2015 to 2021 was particularly noted for advancing the understanding and protection of privacy as a fundamental human right.

Privacy in a Digital Age

In his public lecture, Cannataci shared insights into the complex nature of privacy as a universal right, discussing challenges related to privacy, identity, and human rights in the digital era. His reflections on the significance of privacy amidst technological advancements resonated with the audience, shedding light on the intricate balance between personal freedom and security. Cannataci's current roles, including head of the Department of Information Policy & Governance at the University of Malta and co-director of the STeP Research Group, further underscore his ongoing commitment to privacy advocacy.

Global Impact and Future Directions

Cannataci's award not only celebrates his past achievements but also signals ongoing challenges in the field of privacy protection. With technology continuously evolving, Cannataci's work remains more relevant than ever, guiding efforts to safeguard privacy rights in an increasingly interconnected world. His leadership and expertise continue to inspire a new generation of privacy advocates, emphasizing the critical importance of protecting personal freedoms in the face of technological advancement.