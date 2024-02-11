Maltese Carmelites Consolidate Presence in Malta: A Strategic Realignment for Strengthening Community Life and Promoting Vocations

The Maltese Province of the Carmelite Order, an ancient and revered religious institution, announced a significant realignment of its presence in Malta during the 2024 Provincial Chapter. This strategic decision, aimed at strengthening community life and promoting vocations, will concentrate the order's activities in three key localities: the parishes of Fgura and Santa Venera, and the national shrine of Mount Carmel in Valletta.
A Time of Change
The decline in vocations, a trend echoed across many religious orders worldwide, led the Carmelites to reconsider their distribution across the island. Prior Provincial Fr Charles Mallia, elected to serve until 2027, acknowledged the disappointment this decision might engender among the congregation. However, he emphasized that the changes were necessary to bolster the Order's mission and enhance its witness within the Catholic community.
A Future of Collaboration
In the spirit of unity and shared responsibility, the Carmelites will work closely with Archbishop Charles Scicluna and the laity to develop pastoral care plans for the congregation in Balluta. This cooperative approach underscores the importance of solidarity and mutual support in navigating times of transition.
A Legacy Preserved
The Maltese Carmelites' commitment to their three remaining parishes ensures the preservation of their rich legacy and continued service to the faithful. The national shrine of Mount Carmel, a beacon of devotion, will remain a spiritual cornerstone under the Order's stewardship. In Fgura and Santa Venera, the friars will carry on their vital work, fostering faith and nurturing vocations.
As the Maltese Carmelites embark on this new chapter, they do so with determination and hope. The focus on consolidation reflects not only an awareness of current challenges but also a resolve to build a robust and sustainable future. The Order's dedication to its mission, coupled with its collaboration with the wider Catholic community, promises a resilient and vibrant presence in Malta for generations to come.
