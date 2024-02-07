Malta's Social Accommodation: 1,553 on Waiting List Amid Government's Investment in Housing

The end of last year saw 1,553 individuals queued on the Housing Authority's waiting list for social accommodation in Malta, as announced by Housing Minister Roderick Galdes. The figures do not include those who have been allocated property and are in the transition phase. The waiting list consists of 1,026 families, accounting for 1,206 children.

Advertisment

Governmental Investments in Social Housing

Reportedly, the government has invested over 130 million to create an estimated 1,700 apartments spread across 13 localities. This initiative's primary objective is to provide dignified housing for families with social needs. The previous year marked the completion of four social housing projects providing homes for 70 families.

Current Projects in Social Housing

Advertisment

Current projects incorporate social housing blocks in Kirkop, Siġġiewi, and Msida. The Msida development is projected to be the country's largest, with 112 apartments costing almost 10 million.

Extension of 'Nikru Biex Nassistu' Scheme

Minister for Social and Affordable Accommodation, Roderick Galdes, has announced the extension of the 'Nikru Biex Nassistu' scheme. This scheme provides rental properties to people with social needs and has aided approximately 600 people in becoming homeowners in the last three years. The waiting list for social housing has seen a reduction by half in the past decade.