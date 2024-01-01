en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Malta

Malta’s Ombudsman Advocates for Good Governance and a National Human Rights Institution

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:28 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 5:17 am EST
Malta’s Ombudsman Advocates for Good Governance and a National Human Rights Institution

In the face of a rapidly changing global landscape, Malta’s Parliamentary Ombudsman, Joseph Zammit McKeon, stands as a relentless advocate for good governance and the rights of the public. Serving in this role for nine months, McKeon has emerged as a champion of the people, emphasizing the significant role of an ombudsman institution in not just resolving public complaints against administration but also in safeguarding the rights of the vulnerable and marginalized.

Emphasizing Proactive Engagement and Social Involvement

McKeon’s approach to his role is characterized by proactive engagement and continuous social involvement. His commitment to addressing public issues effectively has led him to strategize impactful initiatives for 2024, urging a more open, responsive, and recommendation-accepting public administration.

(Read Also: Bernard Grech Highlights Good Governance and Wealth Inequality in New Year Message)

Good Administration as a Fundamental Right

Moreover, McKeon has been a vocal advocate for the legal recognition of good administration as a fundamental right. He believes that the ideals of transparency, fairness, and accountability should not be merely abstract concepts but concrete pillars of public service. This perspective was echoed in a conference held in Malta, where the establishment of good administration as a legal right was recognized as a feasible goal given adequate political will.’

(Read Also: Parliamentary Ombudsman Reflects on Role and Advocates for Good Administration)

Proposal for a National Human Rights Institution

Addressing another urgent need, McKeon has proposed the establishment of a National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) in Malta. He argues that the ombudsman’s office could effectively serve in this capacity, considering the alignment of the Ombudsman Act with the Paris Principles.

Navigating Roadblocks and Looking Forward

Despite some challenges in 2023 when cases referred to the House of Representatives often stalled without formal discussion, McKeon remains undeterred. He is calling for a House Committee to deliberate on such reports to foster good governance. As he continues his tenure in 2024, McKeon reiterates his dedication to ensuring that fairness and accountability become everyday realities, not just lofty ideals.

Read More

0
Malta
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Bernard Grech Highlights Good Governance and Wealth Inequality in New Year Message

By BNN Correspondents

Parliamentary Ombudsman Reflects on Role and Advocates for Good Administration

By Nimrah Khatoon

Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Governance under Scrutiny

By Nimrah Khatoon

Malta Unveils Waterpolo Squad for European Championship: A Blend of Youth and Experience

By Salman Khan

Malta Stock Exchange: A Beacon of Growth Amid Global Listing Decline ...
@Business · 7 hours
Malta Stock Exchange: A Beacon of Growth Amid Global Listing Decline ...
heart comment 0
Drag Show ‘Rajt Malta Timbaram by Kwijns’ Offers Unique Lens to Malta’s History

By BNN Correspondents

Drag Show 'Rajt Malta Timbaram by Kwijns' Offers Unique Lens to Malta's History
Malta’s Labour Party Struggles Amidst Scandals; PM Aims Restoration

By Nimrah Khatoon

Malta's Labour Party Struggles Amidst Scandals; PM Aims Restoration
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park

By Nimrah Khatoon

Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
Malta’s Labour Party: A Decade of Challenges and the Path Forward

By Nimrah Khatoon

Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Challenges and the Path Forward
Latest Headlines
World News
India Ushers in 2024: A Year of Promise and Celebration
6 mins
India Ushers in 2024: A Year of Promise and Celebration
Holly Jay-Smith: 'This Morning' Star Reveals Battle with Bone Tumors
7 mins
Holly Jay-Smith: 'This Morning' Star Reveals Battle with Bone Tumors
Illinois SAFE-T Act: A Damaging Blow to Law Enforcement?
10 mins
Illinois SAFE-T Act: A Damaging Blow to Law Enforcement?
Anambra Health Commissioner Disappointed by State of Hospitals, Announces Strict Measures
10 mins
Anambra Health Commissioner Disappointed by State of Hospitals, Announces Strict Measures
Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return to Tennis After Motherhood
11 mins
Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return to Tennis After Motherhood
Celebrity Health and Fitness: Unveiling the Secrets of the Stars
17 mins
Celebrity Health and Fitness: Unveiling the Secrets of the Stars
Contrasting Fortunes in Basketball: Dissecting Performances and Fan Reactions
17 mins
Contrasting Fortunes in Basketball: Dissecting Performances and Fan Reactions
Year in Review: Inspiring Stories from a Challenging 2023
18 mins
Year in Review: Inspiring Stories from a Challenging 2023
The Wall Street Journal Unveils Fitness Initiative for 2024
19 mins
The Wall Street Journal Unveils Fitness Initiative for 2024
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
1 hour
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
1 hour
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
2 hours
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
2 hours
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2 hours
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
2 hours
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
2 hours
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
2 hours
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
2 hours
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app