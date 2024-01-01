Malta’s Ombudsman Advocates for Good Governance and a National Human Rights Institution

In the face of a rapidly changing global landscape, Malta’s Parliamentary Ombudsman, Joseph Zammit McKeon, stands as a relentless advocate for good governance and the rights of the public. Serving in this role for nine months, McKeon has emerged as a champion of the people, emphasizing the significant role of an ombudsman institution in not just resolving public complaints against administration but also in safeguarding the rights of the vulnerable and marginalized.

Emphasizing Proactive Engagement and Social Involvement

McKeon’s approach to his role is characterized by proactive engagement and continuous social involvement. His commitment to addressing public issues effectively has led him to strategize impactful initiatives for 2024, urging a more open, responsive, and recommendation-accepting public administration.

Good Administration as a Fundamental Right

Moreover, McKeon has been a vocal advocate for the legal recognition of good administration as a fundamental right. He believes that the ideals of transparency, fairness, and accountability should not be merely abstract concepts but concrete pillars of public service. This perspective was echoed in a conference held in Malta, where the establishment of good administration as a legal right was recognized as a feasible goal given adequate political will.’

Proposal for a National Human Rights Institution

Addressing another urgent need, McKeon has proposed the establishment of a National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) in Malta. He argues that the ombudsman’s office could effectively serve in this capacity, considering the alignment of the Ombudsman Act with the Paris Principles.

Navigating Roadblocks and Looking Forward

Despite some challenges in 2023 when cases referred to the House of Representatives often stalled without formal discussion, McKeon remains undeterred. He is calling for a House Committee to deliberate on such reports to foster good governance. As he continues his tenure in 2024, McKeon reiterates his dedication to ensuring that fairness and accountability become everyday realities, not just lofty ideals.

