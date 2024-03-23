Malta's Fertility Rate Plummets Further, US Study Forecasts Stark Population Decline

Malta's already low fertility rate is forecast to continue shrinking, according to a major study that showed that the population of almost every country in the world will drop by the end of the century. The study, conducted by the US-based Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, analyzed global data on births, deaths, and fertility drivers in 204 countries to predict future demographic trends. Researchers found that by 2050, the population of three-quarters of all countries, including Malta, will shrink, with Malta's total fertility rate (TFR) anticipated to fall from 4.04 in 1950 to 1.26 by 2100.

Examining the Decline

The study's findings reveal a significant drop in Malta's fertility rate over the decades, from 4.04 births per woman in 1950 to 1.53 in 2021. Predictions indicate a further decline to 1.39 by 2050 and 1.26 by 2100, positioning Malta with the lowest fertility rate in Europe according to Eurostat data. This decline is attributed to various factors, including the increasing share of highly educated women and the high level of opportunity costs associated with maternity. Experts argue that this trend toward lower fertility rates, despite potential implementation of pro-natal policies, will lead to far-reaching economic and societal consequences, such as aging populations and declining workforces.

Challenges and Opportunities

The study's predictions have sparked a debate among experts. While the World Health Organization urges caution and a balanced view between gloom and optimism, demographers and economists highlight the complex reasons behind Malta's low fertility rate. These include competing time activities desired by younger generations and the cultural norm of prioritizing work over well-being. Calls for better parental support, such as improved leave entitlements, have been made to address these challenges. Additionally, the potential benefits of a smaller population, such as environmental sustainability and food security, are also being discussed.

Future Implications

As Malta grapples with its declining fertility rate, the focus shifts to the long-term implications of this demographic trend. Economists like Marie Briguglio emphasize the need to replace the work-centric culture with one that values well-being to reverse the fertility rate decline. Furthermore, a commissioned study by the National Commission for the Promotion of Equality reveals that a significant majority of women with one child do not wish to have more, highlighting the struggle of balancing family responsibilities. This evolving demographic landscape presents both challenges and opportunities for Malta, prompting a reevaluation of policies and cultural norms to sustain its population.