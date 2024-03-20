Malta Rental Market Study Reveals Landlord-Tenant Dynamics Post-2020 Act

In an effort to demystify the dynamics of the rental market in Malta, a comprehensive study was undertaken to gauge the experiences, satisfaction levels, and awareness of landlords and tenants following the introduction of the Residential Leases Act in 2020. This groundbreaking research, conducted by a collaboration of economists from the University of Malta, the Housing Authority, and the Central Bank of Malta, shed light on the evolving profiles and preferences within the rental market, offering valuable insights for policymakers and stakeholders alike.

Understanding the Demographic Shifts

The study's findings indicate a significant shift in the socio-economic profiles of both landlords and tenants, challenging prevailing stereotypes. With landlords predominantly Maltese and of an older demographic, and tenants largely consisting of third-country nationals alongside a smaller percentage of EU nationals and Maltese, the landscape of the rental market has diversified. Interestingly, the majority of landlords view renting out property as a part-time endeavor, and a substantial portion owns just a single property. In contrast, tenants are generally younger, actively employed, and highly educated, with many holding tertiary level degrees—marking a departure from traditional perceptions of the rental market's participants.

Preferences and Satisfaction Levels

One of the study's key revelations pertains to the preferences of contract duration among landlords and tenants, with a majority favoring one-year contracts, though a significant minority expressed a preference for longer terms. This preference aligns with data from the Housing Authority's rent registry, which has observed a gradual increase in tenancy duration since its establishment. Moreover, the research highlighted a disparity in satisfaction levels, with tenants reporting higher satisfaction with the services of the Housing Authority and real estate agents, and feeling more protected in their rights compared to landlords. These insights point to potential areas for improvement in communication and service provision within the rental market.

Implications for Policy and Future Research

The study's findings offer crucial insights for policymakers, particularly in terms of enhancing awareness and communication strategies to bridge the knowledge gap between landlords and tenants. Additionally, the expressed preferences for contract durations and the high level of tenant mobility suggest areas for legislative and regulatory consideration, aiming to create a more stable and satisfactory rental market for all parties involved. The research team advocates for continued investigation into this area, emphasizing the value of open-ended questions and a broader query range to deepen understanding of the rental market's complexities. As the Residential Leases Act continues to be a topic of discussion in parliament, this study serves as a timely and informative resource for shaping future policy directions.