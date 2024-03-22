Malta Court Rejects Yorgen Fenech's Bid to Probe Melvin Theuma for Perjury in Caruana Galizia Case

In a significant development in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case, the Criminal Court of Malta has dismissed Yorgen Fenech's appeal for a police investigation into Melvin Theuma's alleged perjury. This decision underscores the complexities surrounding the key witness's testimony against Fenech, who stands accused as an alleged accomplice in the journalist's assassination.

Advertisment

Background of the Appeal

Yorgen Fenech, a prominent businessman, had challenged the Police Commissioner to investigate Theuma for giving supposedly false statements during the proceedings. Theuma, a self-confessed middleman who was granted a presidential pardon for his testimony, has been a crucial witness in the case. Despite Fenech's lawyers highlighting inconsistencies and outright lies in Theuma's testimonies, the Magistrates' Court previously ruled against the investigation, a decision now upheld by the Criminal Court.

Judicial Reasoning and Theuma's Inconsistencies

Advertisment

Madam Justice Audrey Demicoli, in her judgment, acknowledged the "rather suspicious" contradictions in Theuma's statements but emphasized the prudence of withholding prosecution until all evidence in the murder case is thoroughly examined. The court pointed out the potential for Theuma to retract or correct his statements under cross-examination, further complicating the decision to pursue charges of perjury at this stage.

Implications of the Court's Decision

The court's ruling not only affects the immediate parties involved but also sends ripples through the ongoing murder trial and the broader quest for justice for Daphne Caruana Galizia. It highlights the delicate balance the legal system must maintain between ensuring the integrity of witness testimonies and the necessity of building a conclusive case against the accused. This decision leaves the public pondering the future direction of the trial and the challenges of relying on testimonies fraught with inconsistencies.