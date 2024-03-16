Legacy of Fr Peter Seracino Inglott Celebrated with Foundation Launch in Malta

Twelve years following his passing, Fr Peter Seracino Inglott, a distinguished Maltese philosopher and theologian, continues to inspire through the newly inaugurated Fondazzjoni Peter Serracino Inglott. Aimed at preserving his vast intellectual and cultural heritage, the foundation was officially launched in a ceremony filled with respect and admiration for Fr Peter's contributions to philosophy, theology, and Maltese society. The event, marked by a poignant Mass and an inaugural lecture by Architect Richard England, underscored Fr Peter's enduring impact on various fields and his commitment to social justice, democracy, and environmental concerns.

Preserving a Rich Legacy

The foundation's primary mission is to collect, preserve, and make accessible the extensive works, writings, and memorabilia of Fr Peter Serracino Inglott, ensuring that future generations can benefit from his profound insights. Central to its objectives is the promotion of subjects close to Fr Peter's heart, including social progress, environmental justice, human rights, and the nurturing of a democratic culture. By housing these materials at St Peter’s Monastery in Mdina, the foundation not only honors Fr Peter's memory but also provides a valuable resource for researchers and the public alike.

A Life of Intellectual and Social Activism

Fr Peter's life was characterized by a relentless pursuit of knowledge and an unwavering commitment to societal betterment. Educated at prestigious institutions and having served as the rector of the University of Malta, his academic and philosophical endeavors were matched by his socio-political engagement. As an advisor to governments and an advocate for the concept of the Common Heritage of humanity, Fr Peter's work transcended academic circles, influencing policy and encouraging a more equitable and just society.

Continuing the Conversation

The Fondazzjoni Peter Serracino Inglott stands as a testament to Fr Peter's indelible mark on Maltese intellectual and cultural life. By promoting dialogue on critical issues and advancing the causes he championed, the foundation not only preserves his legacy but also propels his ideals into contemporary discussions. As it opens its doors to the public, the foundation invites a new generation to engage with Fr Peter's work, ensuring that his vision for a more just, democratic, and sustainable world continues to resonate and inspire action.

Fr Peter Seracino Inglott's legacy, enshrined within the foundation that bears his name, serves as a beacon for intellectual pursuit and social activism in Malta and beyond. Through its work, the foundation not only honors the memory of one of Malta’s most influential figures but also encourages ongoing engagement with the critical issues of our time. As the Fondazzjoni Peter Serracino Inglott embarks on its mission, it reminds us of the enduring power of ideas and the impact one individual’s commitment can have on shaping a better future for all.