Kumpanija Teatrali Dumnikani Beltin Marks 50 Years with Celebratory Events and Exhibitions

This year, the Kumpanija Teatrali Dumnikani Beltin is observing a significant milestone - the 50th anniversary of its inception in 1974. Known for its evocative pageants and plays, particularly those focused on the Passion and Resurrection of Christ, the company has a storied history that began at St Dominic parish church in Valletta. As it commemorates this golden anniversary, a series of events including plays and an exhibition of photos and memorabilia have been organized to celebrate its illustrious journey.

Inception and Evolution

The company initially staged its plays within the sacred confines of St Dominic's parish church before moving to il-kannierja beneath the church, now known as Sala San Duminku. Over the years, Kumpanija Teatrali Dumnikani Beltin has not only entertained but also educated audiences with its rich portrayals of religious and historical narratives. Its first plays laid the groundwork for a tradition of storytelling that continues to thrive.

Anniversary Celebrations

Anniversary festivities kicked off last October with Xrar in-Nar Ħajjet Duminku, a play depicting the life of St Dominic. This Easter Week, the play Nirien will delve into the themes of sacrifice and resurrection, continuing the company's tradition of staging significant religious events. Additionally, an exhibition showcasing the company's history through photos and memorabilia is open to the public at Sala San Duminku. This event serves as a homage to the volunteers and contributors who have been instrumental in the company's success over the past five decades.

Legacy and Future

The golden anniversary of Kumpanija Teatrali Dumnikani Beltin not only honors its past achievements but also sets the stage for its future endeavors. As the company reflects on its journey, it remains committed to its mission of bringing Malta's rich history and religious narratives to life through the performing arts. With a legacy built on passion, dedication, and creativity, Kumpanija Teatrali Dumnikani Beltin is poised to inspire future generations for many years to come.