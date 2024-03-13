Joy Gospel Singers Set to Elevate Spirits with Free Lenten Concert in Vittoriosa

On March 16, at 7:30pm, the historic St Lawrence collegiate parish church in Vittoriosa will be filled with the harmonious sounds of the Joy Gospel Singers. This concert, celebrating the Lenten season, promises an evening of spiritual upliftment through traditional and contemporary gospel music, under the direction of Michelle Marie Abela.

Inspiring Selection of Sacred Music

The Joy Gospel Singers, a diverse choir comprising members aged 14 to 85, will present a carefully curated programme that bridges the gap between traditional spirituals and modern gospel praise. Highlights include renditions of 'Amazing Grace', 'Via Dolorosa' from The Passion of the Christ, and uplifting anthems such as 'Shackles' and 'I Love to Praise Him'. The choir's performance is not just about vocal excellence but also includes rehearsed choreography, adding a visual element to the auditory experience.

A Choir with a Mission

Founded in 2002 in Santa Luċija, the Joy Gospel Singers have grown from a local choir into an ensemble known for their vibrant and uplifting style. Michelle Marie Abela, who co-founded the choir with her husband Carmel Abela, leads the choir with a passion for music that transcends the notes on the page. Their mission is to bring joy and spiritual solace through music, a goal that resonates in their dynamic performances. The choir's involvement in numerous concerts and cultural events over the years has cemented their reputation as a beacon of joy and inspiration.

Community and Culture Intersect

Entrance to this Lenten concert is free, making it accessible to all who wish to partake in an evening of soulful music and community spirit. The Joy Gospel Singers' performance at the St Lawrence collegiate parish church is not just a concert; it's a cultural event that brings people together in reflection and celebration of the Lenten season. It's an opportunity for the community of Vittoriosa and beyond to experience the power of gospel music to uplift and heal.

As the final notes of the concert echo through the halls of St Lawrence church, attendees will carry with them not just the memory of an evening of exceptional music, but a message of hope and renewal. In a world often divided, events like these remind us of the power of music to unite and inspire, fostering a sense of community and shared humanity. The Joy Gospel Singers, through their Lenten concert, are set to offer a beacon of light and joy in these reflective times.