Europe

Historic Grand Master’s Palace in Malta Reopens After Extensive Restoration

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:41 pm EST
Historic Grand Master’s Palace in Malta Reopens After Extensive Restoration

In the heart of Valletta, Malta, the Grand Master’s Palace has ushered in a vibrant chapter in its illustrious 450-year-old history. Following an extensive 40-million-euro restoration project, the palace, which bears the legacy of the Knights of St John, has reopened to the public. This magnanimous effort, partly co-financed by the European Union with an 18-million-euro contribution, has breathed new life into the palace, restoring it to its pre-parliament form.

Restoration and Discovery

The restoration project has seen the transformation of the former parliament chamber back into the Palace Armoury. In an effort to offer a holistic experience, interactive videos have been included, educating visitors about the palace’s rich history, spanning across four and a half centuries. The Speaker’s office has been reimagined as the Uccelliera, and a new visitor’s center has been added, enhancing the overall visitor experience.

As the restoration team delved into the project, they unearthed exciting surprises, including a nymphaeum and fresco paintings, revealing hidden layers of the palace’s past. Restorations were also made to the Orangere, the State Halls, and the courtyards, each echoing tales of bygone eras.

Preserving History and Heritage

President George Vella and Prime Minister Robert Abela have emphasized the significance of preserving the palace, not only as a testament to Malta’s history but as a beacon of national identity for future generations. The reopening of the palace marks the completion of phase one of the restoration project.

Public Interest and Future Plans

With the restoration, previously private areas of the palace have been made accessible, sparking considerable public interest. The palace’s allure was evident in the turnout at a special open day held last December. Currently serving as the seat of the Office of the President of Malta, the palace plans to continue its journey of transformation, promising more intriguing revelations in the future.

0
Europe Malta Travel & Tourism
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

