Gozo's Finest: Celebrating Local Heroes at the Second Annual Pride of Gozo Awards

In the heart of the Mediterranean, a small island community is gearing up for an evening of celebration and recognition. On Thursday, February 29, the Rotary Club of Gozo will host the second annual Pride of Gozo Awards, shining a spotlight on eight remarkable residents who have made significant contributions to their community. From environmental conservationists to unsung heroes, the awards aim to honor the spirit of service and dedication that defines Gozo.

Bringing the Community Together

The Pride of Gozo Awards stands out as more than just an accolade; it's a testament to the island's strong sense of community and solidarity. With categories ranging from the Community Award to the Local Hero Award, each recipient represents a unique facet of Gozo's vibrant culture. This year, the ceremony introduces the David Carrington Youth Award, memorializing the Club's first President and his commitment to empowering the youth. The evening promises to be an engaging affair, with performances by the Ogygia Folklore Group and the Gozo Community Choir, hosted by the beloved Gozitan journalist, Mark Laurence Zammit.

Spotlight on Unsung Heroes

Last year, the President's Award spotlighted Kenneth Grima's heroic actions in preventing a tanker from grounding on the Maltese Coast. This story of bravery and quick thinking exemplifies the essence of the Pride of Gozo Awards - recognizing individuals whose actions make a profound difference in the community. With the introduction of awards like the David Carrington Youth Award, the Rotary Club of Gozo underscores the importance of nurturing future generations, celebrating their achievements, and encouraging their commitment to the island's welfare.

A Collective Effort

The awards ceremony is more than an individual accolade; it's a collective celebration of Gozo's spirit. Sponsored by the Ministry for Gozo and the Times of Malta, the event underscores the importance of community engagement and service. Open to the public with free, limited seating, the awards ceremony offers an opportunity for Gozitans to come together, reflect on their shared achievements, and look forward to the future. It's a reminder that every individual's effort contributes to the fabric of the community, making Gozo a remarkable place to live, work, and thrive.