Malta

Festa ta Ġenerożità: Malta Rallies in Support of Dar tal-Providenza

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:22 am EST
Festa ta Ġenerożità: Malta Rallies in Support of Dar tal-Providenza

In the heart of Malta, the spirit of generosity takes center stage as the annual charity telethon ‘Festa ta Ġenerożità’ kick-starts, aiming to raise much-needed funds for Dar tal-Providenza, a sanctuary for individuals with disabilities. The event, which started on Monday and is set to run until midnight, had already raised a quarter of a million euros by mid-afternoon, demonstrating the overwhelming support from the Maltese community.

Minister Calls for Year-Round Inclusivity

Among the esteemed attendees was the Minister for Inclusion, Julia Farrugia Portelli. In her address, she called for a societal shift towards year-round inclusivity and generosity. Her words were not empty promises, however, as she announced a sizeable donation of 25,000 euros from the Good Causes Fund to Dar tal-Providenza.

Charity Telethon: A Blend of Entertainment and Philanthropy

The charity telethon, unfolding at Dar tal-Providenza’s parking lot in Siġġiewi, is a vibrant blend of entertainment and philanthropy. It features performances, interviews, an art auction, and a range of other activities. The Archbishop Charles Scicluna inaugurated the event with a special mass, setting the tone for a day filled with benevolence and community support.

Dar tal-Providenza: A Commitment to Quality Care

Dar tal-Providenza, as stated by its director, Fr Martin Micallef, requires over 6.5 million euros annually to maintain its services. Despite the daunting figure, the home is committed to providing quality care and fostering the active participation of its residents in society. The funds generated from the telethon will play a crucial role in sustaining these operations.

Donations for the cause are being solicited through various channels. Supporters can contribute via bank transfers to local banks, cheques—with a legal minimum of 20 euros—or in-person contributions at several locations, including Dar tal-Providenza’s office in Valletta, the Paola Catholic Bookshop, and the Rabat Central Square.

As the ‘Festa ta Ġenerożità’ unfolds, it serves as a testament to the power of community, inclusivity, and the spirit of generosity that binds the Maltese society together, as they rally to support their fellow citizens in need.

Malta
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

