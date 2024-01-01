Festa ta’ Ġenerożita: A Celebration of Generosity for Dar tal Providenza

On a brisk Monday morning, the annual charity telethon, Festa ta’ Ġenerożita, initiated its heartwarming mission to raise over €6.5 million for Dar tal Providenza, a home for people with disabilities in Siġġiewi, Malta. The televised event, a beacon of hope and generosity, was scheduled to run from dawn till midnight, featuring a myriad of activities to engage and inspire viewers nationwide.

Engaging Activities and Celebratory Spirit

The telethon kicked off with a special mass at the home’s chapel, officiated by the revered Archbishop Charles Scicluna. The rest of the day unfurled with a medley of performances, interviews, and an art auction, each element thoughtfully curated to echo the overarching theme of benevolence and community support. The event’s primary purpose was not merely to collect funds, but to foster an environment of understanding and empathy for the residents of Dar tal Providenza.

A Noble Cause

Fr Martin Micallef, the director of Dar tal Providenza, underscored the necessity of these funds, stating that over €6.5 million are required annually to maintain the home’s operations. Far beyond providing shelter, the institution is dedicated to delivering quality service to its residents, empowering them to become active, contributing members of society. The home’s commitment to its residents’ dignity and autonomy adds a layer of profound significance to the event.

Making a Difference

Recognizing that every contribution counts, the charity telethon offered multiple donation options. Supporters could donate via bank transfers, cheques—with a minimum amount of 20 euros—or in person at specified locations. Each donation serves as a tangible embodiment of the community’s collective goodwill, propelling the noble mission of Dar tal Providenza forward.