en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Malta

Festa ta’ Ġenerożita: A Celebration of Generosity for Dar tal Providenza

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:49 am EST
Festa ta’ Ġenerożita: A Celebration of Generosity for Dar tal Providenza

On a brisk Monday morning, the annual charity telethon, Festa ta’ Ġenerożita, initiated its heartwarming mission to raise over €6.5 million for Dar tal Providenza, a home for people with disabilities in Siġġiewi, Malta. The televised event, a beacon of hope and generosity, was scheduled to run from dawn till midnight, featuring a myriad of activities to engage and inspire viewers nationwide.

Engaging Activities and Celebratory Spirit

The telethon kicked off with a special mass at the home’s chapel, officiated by the revered Archbishop Charles Scicluna. The rest of the day unfurled with a medley of performances, interviews, and an art auction, each element thoughtfully curated to echo the overarching theme of benevolence and community support. The event’s primary purpose was not merely to collect funds, but to foster an environment of understanding and empathy for the residents of Dar tal Providenza.

A Noble Cause

Fr Martin Micallef, the director of Dar tal Providenza, underscored the necessity of these funds, stating that over €6.5 million are required annually to maintain the home’s operations. Far beyond providing shelter, the institution is dedicated to delivering quality service to its residents, empowering them to become active, contributing members of society. The home’s commitment to its residents’ dignity and autonomy adds a layer of profound significance to the event.

Making a Difference

Recognizing that every contribution counts, the charity telethon offered multiple donation options. Supporters could donate via bank transfers, cheques—with a minimum amount of 20 euros—or in person at specified locations. Each donation serves as a tangible embodiment of the community’s collective goodwill, propelling the noble mission of Dar tal Providenza forward.

0
Malta
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Festa ta Ġenerożità: Malta Rallies in Support of Dar tal-Providenza

By Nimrah Khatoon

Maltese Striker Andrea Zammit Parts Ways with Messina Calcio, Eyes New Opportunities

By Salman Khan

Bernard Grech Highlights Good Governance and Wealth Inequality in New Year Message

By BNN Correspondents

Parliamentary Ombudsman Reflects on Role and Advocates for Good Administration

By Nimrah Khatoon

Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Governance under Scrutiny ...
@Malta · 9 hours
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Governance under Scrutiny ...
heart comment 0
Malta’s Ombudsman Advocates for Good Governance and a National Human Rights Institution

By BNN Correspondents

Malta's Ombudsman Advocates for Good Governance and a National Human Rights Institution
Malta Unveils Waterpolo Squad for European Championship: A Blend of Youth and Experience

By Salman Khan

Malta Unveils Waterpolo Squad for European Championship: A Blend of Youth and Experience
Malta Stock Exchange: A Beacon of Growth Amid Global Listing Decline

By Nimrah Khatoon

Malta Stock Exchange: A Beacon of Growth Amid Global Listing Decline
Drag Show ‘Rajt Malta Timbaram by Kwijns’ Offers Unique Lens to Malta’s History

By BNN Correspondents

Drag Show 'Rajt Malta Timbaram by Kwijns' Offers Unique Lens to Malta's History
Latest Headlines
World News
Carrara: A New Oasis of Luxury Rehab in Hollywood Hills
17 seconds
Carrara: A New Oasis of Luxury Rehab in Hollywood Hills
Unbooked Flights: Athletes' Frustration and Questions Over Event Organizers' 'Nonsense' Decision
20 seconds
Unbooked Flights: Athletes' Frustration and Questions Over Event Organizers' 'Nonsense' Decision
First Baby of 2024 Welcomed by Nigeria's First Lady Amid Calls for Healthcare Improvement
40 seconds
First Baby of 2024 Welcomed by Nigeria's First Lady Amid Calls for Healthcare Improvement
Anambra Speaker Pledges Development, Aligns with Governor's Agenda in New Year Message
1 min
Anambra Speaker Pledges Development, Aligns with Governor's Agenda in New Year Message
UK Foregoes Dry January Tradition in Support of Struggling Pubs
2 mins
UK Foregoes Dry January Tradition in Support of Struggling Pubs
Senator Neda Imasuen Acknowledges Challenges of 2023, Pledges Better Times Ahead
3 mins
Senator Neda Imasuen Acknowledges Challenges of 2023, Pledges Better Times Ahead
California's Reparations Movement Stalls, New York Advances
5 mins
California's Reparations Movement Stalls, New York Advances
College Football Playoff Games Overshadowed by Calls for Change
6 mins
College Football Playoff Games Overshadowed by Calls for Change
The Do-or-Die Year for Fremantle and West Coast AFL Players
7 mins
The Do-or-Die Year for Fremantle and West Coast AFL Players
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
12 mins
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
19 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
23 mins
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
1 hour
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
2 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
3 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
3 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app