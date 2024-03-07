Expanding Horizons: 69 New Villas Set to Transform Xgħajra Coastline Near Smart City

In a significant development move, a Planning Authority case officer has recommended the approval of 69 new villas spanning a 67,000sq.m plot north of Smart City, adjacent to the iconic St Rocco Fort on the Xgħajra coastline. This proposal marks an increase from the 51 villas approved in 2009, with a shift in land use from commercial to residential, while ensuring a reduced visual impact through lower building heights.

Striking a Balance: Design and Heritage Considerations

The proposed villa layout is meticulously designed to ensure minimal visual impact and harmonize with the surrounding landscape. By adjusting villa heights and removing certain plots, the development aims to preserve coastal views and the historical line of sight from nearby forts. Furthermore, the inclusion of a promenade and a substantial landscaped area underscores a commitment to enhancing public spaces while respecting cultural heritage, as affirmed by the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage's clearance.

Residential Expansion Beyond Original Plans

The new villa development exceeds the residential component envisaged in the 2009 Smart City masterplan, yet remains within the overall development caps. This expansion reflects a shift in focus towards residential and educational uses, deviating from the initial 'internet city' vision. Despite exceeding the original residential floor area limits, the development's adherence to the total gross floor area cap underscores a strategic recalibration of Smart City's development trajectory.

Masterplan Revisions and Future Implications

As the Planning Authority contemplates further amendments to the Smart City masterplan, the proposed villa development represents both a continuation and a reimagining of the project's objectives. By reallocating ICT plots and preserving green spaces, these revisions signal a broader trend towards mixed-use developments that prioritize residential amenities and environmental considerations. The approval of these villas not only reshapes the Xgħajra coastline but also sets a precedent for future urban planning endeavors.