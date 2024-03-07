eCabs Launches Women+ Ride Category in Malta: Empowering Female Drivers and Supporting Women's Education

In an innovative move on Thursday, eCabs announced the introduction of a new ride-type category, Women+, designed to be operated by women for women. This initiative, set to launch in Malta, aims to enhance female drivers' participation, ensure passenger safety, and support women's education and empowerment through contributions to the FIDEM Charity Foundation. With the rollout scheduled for 7th March, coinciding with International Women's Day, eCabs is making a significant stride towards inclusivity and safety in the ride-hailing sector.

Advertisment

Empowering Female Drivers, Enhancing Safety

The Women+ category will allow riders to specifically request a female driver through the eCabs app, providing an option that promises greater peace of mind for passengers. In addition to matching the rates and estimated times of arrival (ETAs) of the standard eCabs Go category, this new service offers tangible benefits for female drivers. From 8th to 15th March, women drivers participating in the Women+ rides will enjoy a 0% commission rate, followed by a reduced commission of 10% for the remainder of the month. Furthermore, they will have the autonomy to decline male passengers for Women+ rides without facing penalties, ensuring a comfortable and safe working environment.

Supporting Women’s Education Through Partnership

Advertisment

Andrew Bezzina, CEO of eCabs' Malta Operation, emphasized the dual focus of the Women+ category on promoting safety and supporting women's empowerment. In partnership with the FIDEM Foundation, eCabs has pledged to donate 50 cents from each Women+ ride throughout March to aid the foundation's mission. The FIDEM Foundation, established in 2018, plays a crucial role in providing education, support, and empowerment to vulnerable women, adolescent girls, and children in Malta and Gozo. By aligning with FIDEM, eCabs is not only fostering a safer ride-hailing environment but also contributing to significant social change.

A Step Towards Inclusivity and Community Impact

Both eCabs and the FIDEM Foundation express enthusiasm about their collaboration, viewing it as an opportunity to make a tangible difference in the lives of women and girls. The initiative represents a broader commitment to building an inclusive community within the ride-hailing industry, traditionally dominated by male drivers. By offering the Women+ option, eCabs provides an alternative for riders who prefer female drivers, further highlighting the company's dedication to inclusivity and safety. This partnership with the FIDEM Foundation underscores a shared vision of empowering women through access to education, training, and career opportunities, ultimately fostering independence and resilience among those the foundation serves.

The introduction of the Women+ category by eCabs is a pioneering step in the ride-hailing industry, showcasing a commitment to safety, inclusivity, and social responsibility. As this initiative unfolds, it holds the potential to reshape the landscape of ride-hailing services in Malta and set a precedent for similar actions globally. By empowering female drivers and supporting the education and empowerment of women and girls, eCabs is driving forward not just on the roads of Malta but in the broader journey towards gender equality and societal progress.