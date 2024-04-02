Earth Garden 2023 Unveils Largest Lineup: 140 Acts, Secret Stage, and Family Zone

The Earth Garden Festival, slated for June 2023 in Ta' Qali, is set to present its most extensive and diverse lineup yet, featuring over 140 acts across six stages. This year's edition, the festival's 17th, includes notable headliners such as the English psychedelic rock band Kula Shaker, Ukrainian electro-folk band GO_A, and local talents like Xtuppraw and ManaTapu. A highlight of this year's festival is the introduction of a secret stage, accessible only through a 40-meter tunnel, keeping attendees in suspense about the performances until the event day.

Expanding Horizons: More Than Just Music

With the addition of a secret stage, the Earth Garden Festival is pushing the boundaries of the traditional music festival experience. Alongside established stages like the roots stage, the electronic sphere, and the enchanted forest, this year's event will also cater to families and children. The newly doubled camping and glamping site now includes a family zone, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable festival experience for attendees of all ages. The Earth Kidz program, a collaboration between Heritage Malta and Esplora, will offer a range of child-friendly activities, from yoga and VR experiences to a family-oriented silent disco.

Sustainability and Wellbeing at the Core

Since its inception in 2007, the Earth Garden Festival has been committed to promoting self-care, sustainability, and wellbeing. This year, the festival will continue to offer its 'Healing Fields,' an area dedicated to workshops, meditation, and new therapeutic ice baths. Attendees can also enjoy non-musical areas like the 'Shisha,' 'Tree of Life Chill Out,' the 'Ethnic Market' food courts, and multiple bars, further enriching the festival experience. With weekend tickets priced at €45 and special rates for students, the festival promises an accessible and immersive experience for all.

Looking Forward: The Implications of Earth Garden's Growth

The expansion of the Earth Garden Festival, both in terms of lineup and facilities, reflects a broader trend in the festival industry towards more inclusive and diverse offerings. By integrating music, family activities, and a focus on sustainability and wellbeing, Earth Garden sets a precedent for future festivals. As the festival scene continues to evolve, Earth Garden's innovative approach could inspire other events to adopt a more holistic and inclusive model, ultimately shaping the future of live entertainment.