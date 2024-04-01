Dynamic 'Dances for Gozo' Debuts: Echoes of Motherhood and Mythical Giants

Dances for Gozo, a captivating double bill, premieres at Aurora Theatre, illuminating the profound influence of our mothers through innovative choreography. This production, a collaboration between ŻfinMalta and the Ministry for Gozo, showcases Flesh and Stone by Lesley Telford alongside Mauro Bigonzetti's Cantata, blending contemporary dance with the rich mythology of Gozo's Ġgantija giants.

Exploring Maternal Echoes

Vancouver-based choreographer Lesley Telford brings Flesh and Stone to life, drawing inspiration from Gozo's ancient temples and the mythical Ġgantija giants. Telford's work probes the monumental impact of our maternal predecessors, questioning our place within these monumental legacies and how our personal narratives intertwine with those of the colossal mother figures from our past. Her choreography is lauded for its ability to access deep emotional and intellectual landscapes, offering audiences a reflective journey through dance.

The Vibrant Spectrum of Cantata

Complementing Telford's introspective piece is Cantata by Mauro Bigonzetti, a choreographic exploration of Southern Italy's traditional musical heritage. Bigonzetti's piece is a dynamic interplay of contrasts - sacred and profane, masculine and feminine, light and dark. This intuitive dance piece uses music, sounds, voices, and body movements to narrate a story of love and violence, reflecting the passionate essence of Mediterranean culture. Bigonzetti's renowned choreographic style invites the audience into a world where every gesture is imbued with deep meaning.

A Milestone for ŻfinMalta

As ŻfinMalta approaches its 10-year anniversary, Dances for Gozo marks a significant milestone, showcasing the company's commitment to fostering international collaborations and presenting world-class contemporary dance. The production not only highlights the innovative work of Telford and Bigonzetti but also celebrates the rich cultural heritage of Malta and Gozo, offering a platform for reflecting on our collective histories and the enduring influence of maternal figures. With a comprehensive schedule of community outreach and international tours, ŻfinMalta continues to be a pivotal force in the global dance community.