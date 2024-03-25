Decade After Lisa Maria Zahra's Murder: Renewed Call for Enhanced Child Protection in Malta

Ten years following the heart-wrenching murder of 15-year-old Lisa Maria Zahra by her drama teacher, Malta finds itself at a crossroads, grappling with the need for a robust national safeguarding policy. The Lisa Maria Foundation, birthed from this tragedy, spearheads the crusade for stringent child protection laws and policies. Kerry Hermitage, the foundation's CEO, and Winston J. Zahra, Lisa Maria's cousin, vocalize the urgency of this mission, emphasizing the collective responsibility to shield our children from harm.

Foundation's Fervent Advocacy

Since its inception, the Lisa Maria Foundation has been on the frontline, advocating for legislative reforms and heightened awareness on child safeguarding. The Protection of Minors Act mandates child offender checks before recruitment, a step forward, yet gaps remain. Hermitage points out the loophole of uncharged individuals with suspicious behavior slipping through the cracks, stressing the necessity for comprehensive recruitment screening and a culture of vigilance within organizations.

Challenging Time Barriers in Abuse Cases

The foundation also champions the removal of time-barring for child abuse cases, underscoring the enduring impact of trauma on victims. A study by the University of Malta's Faculty for Social Wellbeing provides statistics that back this call, revealing a significant delay in abuse victims seeking help. The foundation, alongside the Children’s Commissioner and the Maltese Association of Social Workers, pleads for legislative adjustments to ensure justice and healing for victims.

Building a Safeguarding Culture

Through education and awareness campaigns such as Protect Me, the foundation aims to instill a safeguarding ethos among adults working with children. Hermitage encapsulates the vision, asserting that safeguarding extends beyond policy implementation; it requires active engagement and timely action. As Malta reflects on a decade since Lisa Maria's untimely demise, the foundation's relentless pursuit of a safer environment for children marks a beacon of hope and a call to action.

As we navigate forward, the legacy of Lisa Maria Zahra and the unwavering efforts of the Lisa Maria Foundation serve as a stark reminder of our moral imperative. The journey towards a comprehensive child protection framework in Malta is ongoing, with the foundation at its helm, advocating for a world where every child's safety is paramount. The dialogue sparked by this advocacy is a step towards societal change, ensuring that the lessons learned from this tragedy translate into protective measures for future generations.