Court Rejects Handyman's Claim in Cargo Lift Accident Due to Own Negligence

In a notable judgment, a court dismissed the damages claim of Wayne Galea, a young handyman who suffered a back injury in a cargo lift accident at a villa in Madliena, finding that negligence on his part led to the mishap. The incident, which took place in November 2011, involved Galea using a goods-only lift against advisories, resulting in a fall that caused significant back injuries.

Accident Details and Initial Aftermath

Galea was employed by Walsh's Limited and was working at a villa owned by entrepreneur Carol Calleja when the accident occurred. The lift, intended for transporting items like plants and beverages, was not meant for human carriage, a fact highlighted by a notice at the villa, though Galea contested its visibility at the time of the accident. Despite stairs being available, Galea chose the lift to avoid the physical strain, leading to the lift's failure and his subsequent injury. Following the incident, he underwent surgery for a lumbar vertebra injury, resulting in a 6% debility and several months off work, during which the company paid his full wages.

The Legal Battle and Court's Decision

Galea's legal claim for damages against Walsh's Limited was grounded on the assertion of inadequate warning and safety measures regarding the lift's use. However, the company countered this by pointing to Galea's negligence, emphasizing that the lift was clearly marked and intended for goods only. During the court proceedings, evidence of the lift's purpose and the warnings against personal use were presented. Justice Joseph R. Micallef, presiding over the First Hall, Civil Court, ruled in favor of the company, attributing the accident to Galea's negligence and rejecting his claims for damages.

Implications of the Judgment

This case underscores the importance of adhering to workplace safety guidelines and the consequences of negligence. It highlights the dual responsibility of employers to provide clear instructions and safety measures, and of employees to follow these guidelines to ensure their own safety and that of others. The judgment serves as a reminder that while employers are duty-bound to protect their workers, individuals also bear responsibility for their actions and decisions in the workplace.