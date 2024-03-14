Court Nullifies PA's Nod to Controversial Gozo Apartment Block by Agius, Portelli

In a landmark decision, a court has reversed the Planning Authority's (PA) approval of a contentious apartment block development in Sannat, Gozo, highlighting the ongoing struggle between development and preservation in rural areas. The project, proposed by developer Mark Agius in collaboration with business magnate Joseph Portelli, aimed to erect 22 flats with 15 garages and a pool, partially encroaching on land outside the designated development zone.

Scrutiny and Objections

The proposal, initially brought forward in June 2020, had cleared hurdles at the PA and its Environment and Planning Tribunal (EPRT), despite facing hundreds of objections. These objections were rooted in concerns over non-compliance with PA policies, especially regarding the penthouse setback and the placement of a swimming pool on Outside Development Zone (ODZ) land. Critics, including heritage NGO Din L-Art Ħelwa, rallied against the decision, forcing a re-evaluation in the courts.

Judicial Intervention

Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti, examining the appeal, pointed out the EPRT's misapplication of policies in approving the development. Specifically, the court found fault with the tribunal's rationale for the swimming pool's approval and the building's proposed height, which contradicted Gozo's local plan stipulations regarding building setbacks. This judicial scrutiny underscores the importance of adhering to established guidelines and the role of the judiciary in overseeing developmental approvals.

Implications and Reactions

The court's decision to revoke the EPRT's approval of Agius' permit, along with the planning approval for the development's swimming pool and additional floor, has been met with relief and vindication by objectors. This ruling not only halts the Sannat project but also sets a significant precedent for future developments, particularly in sensitive or ODZ areas. Stakeholders and the public alike are now keenly observing the PA's next moves and the broader implications for development in Gozo and Malta.

This reversal serves as a pivotal moment in the ongoing dialogue between development ambitions and conservation efforts in Malta. With this ruling, the judiciary has reaffirmed the need for stringent adherence to planning policies, sending a clear message about the importance of sustainable development and the protection of Malta's unique rural landscapes.