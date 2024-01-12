en English
Fashion

Cherise Spiteri Crowned Miss Malta 2024: A Win For Philanthropy

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:37 pm EST
Cherise Spiteri, hailing from Kalkara, clinched the crown of Miss Malta 2024 at the 61st edition of the prestigious pageant on January 7. The glittering ceremony was held at the Hilton Conference Centre in St Julian’s. Spiteri’s victory was not only a testament to her beauty but also her charismatic personality and exceptional modelling skills, earning her the additional titles of ‘Miss Personality’ and ‘Best Photogenic Model’.

Standing Tall Amidst the Competition

Notably, Spiteri was a vision of elegance during the event in a striking black gown adorned with silver stones. Her grace and charisma stood out, garnering her significant attention and support. However, she was not alone in her achievement. Several other contestants were recognised for their unique qualities, including Miss Dingli (Lexine Farrugia), Miss Żurrieq (Alexia Cutajar), Miss Madliena (Yasemin Ertugrull), and Miss Xemxija (Karolina Bordian). These individuals did not just compete for the title, but also contributed to the essence and spirit of the competition, with each securing specific titles and positions as runner-ups.

More Than Just A Crown

Beyond the glamour and glitz of the pageant, Spiteri displayed a commitment to community service and philanthropy. She expressed her gratitude for the support she received and pledged to utilise her newfound platform for the benefit of others. Her primary focus is the Missjoni Uganda fundraising initiative, dedicated to assisting Uganda, and to promote blood donation and personal well-being. Spiteri’s community involvement is nothing new. She has been an active participant in her local church choir and orchestra, reflecting her connect with the Kalkara community.

A Journey Ahead

Spiteri’s journey as Miss Malta 2024 has just begun. She is determined to champion charitable causes, promote the culture and spirit of Kalkara, and work towards personal well-being. Her acknowledgement of the support from the competition’s organisers, Kersten Borg and Shanice Borg, hints at her willingness to collaborate with the other finalists in her philanthropic endeavours. As she steps into her role, the hope is that Spiteri’s reign as Miss Malta 2024 will resonate beyond the pageant stage and permeate the realms of community service and personal health.

Fashion Malta
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

