Centenarian Albert Ganado Celebrates 100 Years: A Legacy of Cartography and Maltese Culture

Yesterday marked a milestone for Malta as Albert Ganado, a revered figure in the realms of cartography, jurisprudence, and historical research, celebrated his 100th birthday. Born on March 9, 1924, Ganado's century-spanning life has been dedicated to the study and preservation of Malta's cultural and geographical heritage, earning him a distinguished place in both local and international circles.

Advertisment

Building a Cartographic Legacy

From his early days, inspired by his father, Judge Roberto Ganado, Albert developed a passion for maps and books, a fascination that would chart the course of his life. His relentless pursuit of Maltese maps led him to amass a collection unrivaled in its breadth and rarity, featuring artifacts like the 1558 manuscript map by Bartolomeo Genga and the first dated map of Malta by Antonio Lafreri from 1551. Ganado's meticulous study of these maps has not only enriched the cartographic record but also provided invaluable insights into Malta's historical landscape.

Academic Contributions and Recognitions

Advertisment

Ganado's scholarly output includes numerous articles and books, focusing on the cartography of Malta, its history, and its stamps, reflecting his diverse interests and profound knowledge. His magnum opus, "A Study in depth of 143 Maps representing the Great Siege of Malta of 1565", is a testament to his dedication and scholarly rigor. His contributions have been acknowledged globally, exemplified by his receipt of the Helen Wallis Award from the International Map Collectors Society in 2011 and his maps' inclusion in the UNESCO International Memory of the World Register.

A Treasured National Legacy

Albert Ganado's partnership with the Maltese government ensured the preservation of his collection, now housed at MUŻA, the National Museum of Fine Arts. This agreement highlights the national significance of his work, making these cultural treasures accessible to the public and researchers alike. Ganado's legacy is not just in the maps he collected or the books he wrote but in his unwavering commitment to preserving Malta's historical and cultural identity.

As Albert Ganado enters his centennial year, his life's work stands as a beacon for future generations. His dedication to cartography and the cultural heritage of Malta has not only illuminated the past but also charted a path for those who wish to explore and understand the rich tapestry of Maltese history and geography. His legacy, encapsulated in his extensive collection and scholarly works, will continue to inspire and educate, a true testament to a life well-lived and a passion unfalteringly pursued.