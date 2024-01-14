en English
Malta

Celebrations of Life: Births, Deaths, and Remembrances – January 2024

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:36 am EST
Celebrations of Life: Births, Deaths, and Remembrances – January 2024

With heavy hearts and fond memories, the community commemorates the lives of several individuals who have recently passed away, while celebrating the introduction of a new life into the world. Announcements of recent deaths include the passing of John Azzopardi Vella, Raymond Demanuele, Sir John Martin Kirby Laing, Julie Said, and Fr Noe Schiavone. Each of these individuals left a significant impact on their respective communities, and their lives and contributions will be remembered through memorial services and funerals.

The Birth of a New Life

In the midst of sorrow, a glimmer of joy comes in the form of a birth announcement. Laranee Scerri and NicolA proudly welcome their son, Oliver, into the world. Oliver’s birth brings happiness and hope as he becomes a beloved brother to Emma.

A Life of Business Contributions

Former business contributor, John Azzopardi Vella, is mourned after passing away at the age of 85. Vella leaves behind his wife, Estelle, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. His funeral will be held in Sliema as loved ones gather to pay their last respects and commemorate his contributions.

Remembering Those Who Have Passed

The loss of Raymond Demanuele is also deeply felt. His funeral will leave from Mater Dei Hospital for St. Joseph church in Msida. The community also bids farewell to Sir John Martin Kirby Laing, former chairman of the John Laing Group. Laing, who was associated with various organizations, passed away at the age of 81, with a thanksgiving service scheduled in Valletta. Additionally, Julie Said of Balzan passed away at the age of 70, and her funeral will be held at the Balzan parish church.

Commemorating a Life of Service

The Augustinian community mourns the loss of Fr Noe Schiavone. The priest, who passed away at 89, dedicated his life to service. His funeral will be held in Valletta, with donations requested for the Augustinian Missions.

Remembrances

Several families also commemorate the anniversaries of the deaths of their loved ones, including Gemma and Michael Callus; Giovanna Cini; Catherine Fenech; Harry R Formosa; Malou and Peter Lanfranco; Cecil Pace; and Charles Spiteri. Messages from their families highlight their lives and contributions, ensuring their legacies continue to live on.

Malta Obituary
Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

