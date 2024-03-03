Celebrating Saint George Preca: Lecture and Journal Launch Honor Maltese Priest's Legacy

Ċentru Studju Dun Ġorġ within the Society of Christian Doctrine MUSEUM is set to host a significant event on March 7 at the Ħanin Samaritan Conference Hall, Triq Palazz l-Aħmar, Santa Venera. The evening's agenda includes a public lecture by David Aloisio and the launch of the 50th issue of the journal Dun Ġorġ, marking a homage to Oliver Friggieri's contributions on St George Preca.

Advertisment

Legacy of a Saint

St George Preca, a figure of profound spirituality and dedication to evangelization, laid the foundations of the MUSEUM society in 1907. His life's work, characterized by an unwavering commitment to teaching through the Maltese language, earned him canonization by Pope Benedict XVI in 2007. Dun Ġorġ's literary output, exceeding 100 books, cements his status as a pivotal figure in promoting Maltese as a medium of instruction and spiritual engagement.

Influence on Oliver Friggieri

Advertisment

Oliver Friggieri, a respected academic and writer, extensively studied and reflected upon Dun Ġorġ's life and teachings. His writings, encapsulated in the 50th issue of the journal Dun Ġorġ, serve as a testament to the profound impact St George Preca had on him. Friggieri's insights reveal a deep connection with Dun Ġorġ's philosophy, emphasizing the saint's unique approach to spirituality and community service.

A Cultural and Spiritual Reflection

The upcoming event is not just a celebration of St George Preca's legacy but also a moment to reflect on the cultural and spiritual enrichment he brought to Malta. Attendees will have the opportunity to delve into the depths of Dun Ġorġ's teachings through Aloisio's lecture and explore Friggieri's analytical perspectives on the saint's life. This gathering promises to be an enlightening experience for those interested in Malta's religious heritage and the power of language in faith.

As the community comes together to honor two of Malta's eminent figures, the event stands as a beacon of inspiration, encouraging a deeper appreciation for the enduring impact of St George Preca's work. It beckons a collective reflection on the values of spirituality, education, and the role of language in shaping societal identity.