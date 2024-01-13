Bottle Collectors of Malta: A Tale of Survival Amid Economic Adversity

In the sunny archipelago of Malta, a growing trend has emerged that symbolizes the economic hardship many citizens face. Discarded plastic and glass bottles, usually the detritus of a forgotten evening, have become a lifeline for those struggling to make ends meet. The Beverage Container Refund Scheme (BCRS), introduced just last year, is now a common survival strategy amongst the populace, offering a 10 cent coupon for each bottle or can returned via reverse vending machines.

Turning Trash into Groceries

For many, these coupons have become a precious commodity, directly convertible into groceries at supermarkets and local stores. Take for example, a mother of two who spends two hours daily collecting bottles to supplement her family’s grocery budget. The situation is not unique to unemployed individuals or families. Even those with jobs find themselves on the bottle-collecting bandwagon, highlighting the disparity between earnings and the rising cost of living in Malta.

An Unlikely Lifeline

Some workers, despite putting in long hours, earn as little as 630 euros a month. This scanty pay, barely enough to cover housing costs, leaves little for other necessities. Enter the BCRS. As the YMCA in Malta, which supports the homeless and socially disadvantaged, notes, bottle collecting has become a common survival strategy. Even a construction worker, who labors for 10 hours a day, collects bottles in his spare time to meet expenses and clear debts.

The Price of Survival

However, the increasing number of bottle collectors has resulted in an unintended consequence – reduced earnings from this activity. With more people vying for these recyclables, the competition has intensified. Despite the circumstances, the individuals involved express a mix of pride and resignation. Their actions underscore the dire economic circumstances that have led them to rely on such unconventional means of subsistence.