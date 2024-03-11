Birkirkara Hosts 'Il-Misteru tal-Mewt u l-Qawmien' Good Friday Exhibition

The Saint Joseph the Worker Exhibitions Society is set to unveil its annual Good Friday Exhibition, 'Il-Misteru tal-Mewt u l-Qawmien,' at the Saint Joseph the Worker parish centre in Birkirkara, engaging the community in a profound religious and cultural experience. Featuring over 50 exhibitors from varying age groups, the event showcases a wide array of artifacts, including a life-size replica of Christ’s Last Supper and traditional clay statuettes of Golgotha, blending artistry with spiritual depth.

Exhibition Highlights

The exhibition, rich in religious symbolism and artistic expression, offers attendees a journey through the Passion of Christ with meticulously crafted displays. Among the standout attractions are large replicas of church interiors adorned with Good Friday statuettes, scenes from Christ’s Passion depicted with colored semolina, rice, and pasta, and miniature replicas of Altars of Repose. The inclusion of Roman soldier costumes and symbols adds a layer of historical immersion to the experience.

Community Engagement and Accessibility

Integral to the exhibition's success is the active participation of the Saint Joseph the Worker parish community, with many members contributing to the displays. The event fosters a sense of unity and shared heritage, underlined by the free admission and accessibility for all visitors. The exhibition's schedule, open daily until Good Friday, ensures ample opportunity for engagement, with special extended hours on Maundy Thursday and a dedicated program of funeral marches to enrich the commemoration.

Legacy and Future Outlook

As the Saint Joseph the Worker Exhibitions Society marks 25 years since its foundation, the Good Friday exhibition stands as a testament to enduring tradition and evolving community involvement. The anticipation for this year's event, coupled with the society's commitment to cultural and religious education, suggests a promising path forward for future exhibitions, fostering deeper connections within the community and beyond.